In addition to Brazil, Telegram has already been blocked in countries such as China, Cuba and Russia

Countries such as India, Germany and Indonesia have introduced restrictions on some channels considered terrorist or disinformation.

Playback / Telegram Alexandre de Moraes determined the suspension of Telegram in Brazil



The application telegramblocked in Brazil after a request from the Federal Police (PF) and determination of the Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Alexandre de Moraes, has already experienced the same situation in other countries. The application facilitates the free flow of information, even when it is fake news, and official authorities in several countries have had difficulties talking to company representatives. Thus, it has already been blocked or has been restricted in at least 12 other nations, which have varied punishments when they consider that the app’s channels or groups violate the laws. Some governments have determined to block the app and keep it that way; others suspended it, but later allowed it, and there were those who only banned some channels.

In China, for example, Telegram has been banned since 2015 to prevent demonstrations against the communist government. The situation is similar in Bahrain, where the app was banned in 2017, and in Iran, which blocked it in 2018, for similar reasons. In these countries, the population can still access it through virtual private networks (VPNs), private networks based in other countries, where the application has not been blocked. Among the countries that temporarily suspended Telegram are Russia (between May 2018 and June 2020), Cuba (in July 2021), Pakistan (from November 2017 to March 2018 and in April 2021) and Thailand (October 2020), all with the intention of making it difficult to organize protests against the current governments.

Among those who restrict some channels, considered extremist and terrorist, are Belarus, Indonesia, Azerbaijan and India. Germany joined this group on February 13, when it managed to talk to representatives of Telegram to exclude 64 channels considered uninformative or that added “hate and incitement” speeches. After contacting the company, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that she will continue her effort to get the platform to cooperate with German laws to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, and stated that there are growing waves of “hate” on the platform, as well as “threats against the people and democracy”. “Telegram should no longer be an accelerator for right-wing extremists, conspiracy theorists and other agitators. Death threats and other dangerous hate messages must be deleted and have legal consequences. The pressure is working,” added Faeser.

On February 25, Moraes had ordered Telegram to exclude channels it considered to be used to spread fake news, including some linked to journalist Allan dos Santos, and stipulated that there would be a daily fine of BRL 100,000 for each profile not deleted. The minister ordered the suspension of the app this Friday after a request from the Federal Police, which argues that the app is repeatedly used to commit crimes such as sexual abuse and child pornography and that court orders to block profiles have not been complied with. The block will continue until court orders are complied with by Telegram, which has no deadline.