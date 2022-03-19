During a conference on unconventional weapons, researchers from the company Collaboration Pharmaceuticals showed an experiment where an artificial intelligence (AI) technology suggested 40,000 potentially lethal molecules – chemical weapons, in the practical sense – in order to show how this resource can be abused. without proper control and supervision.

In an interview given to the The VergeFabio Urbina, the study’s primary author, talked about how AI was able to invent thousands of new substances — some eerily similar to the VX agent, an extremely powerful gas that attacks the nervous system of its targets.

High-toxic molecules were “invented” by an AI model, demonstrating how the technology can easily develop chemical weapons (Image: Motortion Films/Shutterstock)

Urbina explained that the study is a kind of “180º turn” in relation to his normal work. On a day-to-day basis, the scientist is tasked with researching models of machine learning to discover new medicines and treatments. He says, however, that this also involves implementing “evil” AI models in order to ensure that any medication developed from his work does not have any toxic effects.

“For example” – he recounted – “imagine you discover a wonderful pill that controls high blood pressure. But it does this by blocking some important channel connected to your heart. So this drug is automatically invalid because it is considered high risk.”

About the study, Urbina avoided sharing too many details – the research was done at the invitation of the conference organization convergence, held in Switzerland, and they asked that very technical information be kept secret for security. What he did say, however, traces an interesting procedural timeline:

“Basically, we have a lot of historical databases on molecules that have been tested for toxicity or lack thereof,” Urbina said. “For this experiment, we focused on the molecular composition of Agent VX, which acts as an inhibitor of something called ‘Acetylcholinesterase’.”

Acetylcholinesterase is, roughly speaking, an enzyme that acts in the transmission of information from the nervous system. When your brain orders you to, say, bend your arm, this enzyme is what carries that command from point A to point B.

“The mortality of the VX lies in the fact that it prevents these commands from getting where they should if the order is any muscle related. [O VX] It can stop your diaphragm or lung muscles and your breathing literally stops, and you suffocate.” Urbina says that molecular experiments that determine the toxicity of some agent do not need to be used in a practical way, but they are always used to compose databases on what they can do.

Based on this, Urbina and his team created a model of machine learning who, roughly speaking, analyzed these databases, identified which parts of a molecule are toxic or not, and “learn” to stick molecules together, suggesting the creation of new chemical agents – this process uses an AI for both good and bad. (creation of new drugs) or for evil (creation of chemical weapons and biological warfare agents).

So the team of scientists basically tweaked the AI ​​to act like an “evil genius” and…see what it would do: “we didn’t really know what was going to come out since our model generation capability is shaped by new technologies, not yet used much”, explained Urbina. “The first surprise was that many of the compounds suggested were far more toxic than VX. And that’s a surprise because VX is one of the most toxic compounds out there, you need a very, very, very small dose of it to be lethal.”

A side note here: according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) page, the VX is not “one of the” most lethal, but rather “the most” lethal of nerve agents.

The scientist explains that the models generated by the AI ​​correspond to chemical weapons not verified by the human hand – obviously, let’s face it – but normally these suggestions made by machine learning are pretty solid. In other words, the error rate is low and, given this perception, the application of this technology to the creation of lethal biological weapons is quite feasible.

The full interview (in English) has already been aired on Verge, and tells other details, such as the fact that the machine learning having learned to create known toxic compounds without ever having seen them in the database, or how this technology for generating molecular models is now so available that a simple Google search puts anyone on the right path to programming something of the genre.

