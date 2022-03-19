In video, Zelensky calls for peace talks with Russia

Russia continues to attack different Ukrainian cities as the country calls for peace talks with Moscow. Today (19), the 24th day of the war, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, released a video in which he called for dialogue to try to resolve the conflict between the two countries, but the bombing continued.

Recorded in a square in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, Zelensky says the time has come to sit down as Russian President Vladimir Putin and end the invasion. In the opposite direction, Putin gave a pro-war speech yesterday (18) in a packed stadium in Russia in which he said that the country “has never had such strength”.

This is the 24th day of conflict between the countries. There are reports of Russian bombings in the northwest of the country, close to the Polish border, and in the southeast, blocking access to the Sea of ​​Azov, on the edge of the Black Sea. Putin’s Defense Ministry also said it used a hypersonic missile for the first time today against the country.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, in turn, say, through communications on messaging apps, that they are managing to contain the army. Russian at other points. This morning alone, the country’s defense shot down 12 air targets. russiansincluding two planes and three helicopters.

I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It’s time for a meeting, it’s time to talk. The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine. Otherwise, Russian losses will be so great that it will take generations to recover.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

In the opposite direction, Putin delivered a spectacular, pro-war speech at a stadium in Moscow yesterday afternoon. With a musical performance and 95,000 people in the stands, he celebrated the performance of the Russian Army in the neighboring country and said he was “fighting Nazism”.

War enters the 24th day

Russian attacks continue to hit Ukraine. This Saturday morning (dawn in Brazil), the authorities of Kharkiv, in the northeast of the country, announced that the city suffered 29 Russian bombings only last Friday (18). According to local media, since the start of the conflict, at least 112 Ukrainian children have been killed and 140 injured.

On Saturday morning, according to the Ukrainian army, the country’s defenses shot down 12 Russian air targets, including two planes and three helicopters.

This morning at local time, the prosecution of luhanskin the far east, announced the adoption of a “regime of silence” for the humanitarian corridor in the region, to avoid Russian attacks. The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of violating the agreement for the evacuation of civilians in these corridors.

Corridors are areas not occupied by military forces and function as a form of legal access for civilians to non-war zones. At least nine were woken up last Friday. They are designed to allow safe transport of humanitarian aid to cities and safe exit for residents who wish to flee.

In Kiev, the capital of the country, the city government estimates that the air quality has exceeded two to three times the level considered safe because of the smoke and dust caused by the Russian bombings.

Kiev, capital of Ukraine, dawned with poor air quality due to smoke caused by Russian bombings. Image: FADEL SENNA / AFP

Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile for the first time

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its Air Force used a hypersonic missile for the first time today. The armament would have been launched against an underground missile deposit in the region of Ivano-Frankivskin the southeast of the country.

according to the government russianthe missile Kinzhal (“dagger”, in free translation) would have hit the target in Delyatyn. The information has not yet been verified.

This would be the first time Russia has used such weapons in both Ukraine and Syria, where it also carries out armed combat.

Ukraine lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov

Ukraine’s Armed Forces say they have lost “temporary” access to the Azov Sea, in the country’s far south, on the border with Russia. Without specifying whether access has already been resumed, the Army declared, in a statement released in the early hours of Saturday, late Friday night in Brazil, that the russians had been “partially successful” in taking over the region.

The Sea of ​​Azov, in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, north of the Black Sea, is one of the strategic points of the conflict and has been the focus of attention of the attacks. russians. Last Thursday (17), bombings in the port city of Mariupol destroyed a theater that housed civilians and left 1,300 people trapped.

“The occupants [russos] were partially successful in the Donetsk operational area and temporarily deprived access to the Sea of ​​Azov. The enemy was stopped on the way to Mykolaiv by joint defense forces,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces statement said.

The note does not say exactly at what point or for how long the blockade took place – or whether the Ukrainian army managed to retake it. already the russiansin turn, claim to control the region since March 1st.

A local man walks past a tank of pro-Russian troops during Russia’s war against Ukraine in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Image: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Podolyak criticizes German minister, asks for China’s help

The presidential adviser and right-hand man of Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, declared today on his social networks that the speech of the German Defense Minister, Christine Lambrecht, about NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) not interfering in the war “encourages the Russian massacre in Ukraine”.

In a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last Thursday, Lambrecht said the organization should not interfere militarily in the conflict or close air borders. Podolyak countered the statements on his Twitter this morning.

“German Minister Lambrecht has openly said: ‘NATO will not intervene in the conflict nor will it create an airspace blockade zone for Ukraine.’ This kind of statement by European politicians encourages Russia to massacre Ukraine. war and are afraid of Putin, at least don’t make provocative statements,” he said. Podolyak.

Hours later, the presidential adviser returned to Twitter to ask for help from China, Putin’s ally, in the conflict. “China can be an important element of the global security system if it makes the right decision and supports the coalition of civilized countries and condemns Russian barbarism,” he said. Podolyak.

The statement comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping spent two hours on the phone with US President Joe Biden. Xi, who has good relations with Putin, did not indicate express support for Russia, but also did not say he would interfere on Ukraine’s behalf.

Russian cosmonauts wear Ukraine colors

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived this morning at the ISS (International Space Station), wearing yellow flight suits with blue details, colors that seemed to match the Ukrainian flag. Officially, however, they did not say if the outfit was a tribute or protest or if it was just a coincidence.

Oleg Atemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov were the first to arrive at the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.

The flight was carried out without any problems and connected to the ISS after about three hours of travel, after its launch in Kazakhstan. The three Russians join cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and astronauts from the United States (Raya Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barrow and Mark Vande Hei) and Germany (Matthias Maurer).

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov have entered the International Space Station to begin their six-and-a-half month expedition. Their arrival temporarily raises the station’s crew complement to 10.https://t.co/GAptC5htE9 pic.twitter.com/wBJpOQAaf5 — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) March 18, 2022

Norway will receive 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

Norway has announced that it is expected to take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees amid the conflict. According to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the country is estimated to have received around 30,000 people fleeing the conflict. At least another 70,000 are expected.

According to Stoere, in a speech to Parliament, to receive such a large number of people asking for shelter, the country of 5.4 million inhabitants would have to allocate Ukrainians in gyms, sheds and makeshift tents.

Last Friday alone, more than 9,000 civilians left Ukraine. The information was released by Kirilo Timoshenko, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Timoshenko, civilians left the country through new humanitarian corridors opened today.

According to the UN (United Nations), the number of refugees has already exceeded 3.6 million people in total.

Image: Art/UOL

*With information from AFP, DW and Reuters.