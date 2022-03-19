“It’s the government keeping its word”, says Nicolau when receiving a food aid project for health

The president of the Legislative Assembly of Acre, Nicolau Júnior, determined that the team of the secretary of legislative activities of the House, expedite the processing of message nº 1922 from the Executive Power, which provides for the granting of food aid to servers in effective exercise in the state system. of health.

The proposal refers to the food allowance in the amount of R$ 500 that the State will pay from this month to effective workers in the public health system, not including the occupants of commissioned positions.

The matter brings a favorable opinion from the State Court of Auditors, TCE, and guarantees the payment of the benefit as soon as it is approved by ALEAC.

“It’s the government keeping its word. The brave health servants deserve it and on our part we will give as much agility as possible. This aid is the result of a great effort by the government, which mobilized all the necessary sectors to guarantee the benefit. Here at Casa do Povo I am sure that all deputies, like me, are interested in voting and approving the proposal in the shortest possible time”, said Nicolau.

According to the project, the food allowance will be paid monthly, regardless of the respective working day.