‘It’s time to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity’, says Zelensky – News

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky defended the restoration of “territorial integrity” of his country after 23 days of invasion by the Russian military, which amounted to as many as those who demonstrated on Friday (18) in Moscow on the eighth anniversary of the annexation. of the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine.

“I want everyone to listen to me now, especially in Moscow. It’s time for us to get to know each other. It’s time to talk. It’s time to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it won’t have several generations.” to ascend,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.





Regarding the demonstration held on Friday at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, led by President Vladimir Putin and whose audience the Russian Interior Ministry estimated at around 200,000 people, Zelensky said that “approximately the same number of Russian troops participated in the invasion of Ukraine”.





“Imagine that there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands of wounded and maimed in that stadium in Moscow. There are already many Russian losses from this invasion,” he added. “This is the price of war. A little over three weeks. The war must end,” he insisted.

According to Russian officials, more than 200,000 Russians on Friday supported the “special military operation” in Ukraine during a massive patriotic rally in Moscow, with slogans such as “For a world without Nazism!” https://news.google.com /__i/rss/rd/articles/,”By the president!” and “For Russia!”.





Regarding the invasion, Zelensky mentioned in his video that on Friday there were seven humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, six in the Sumy region and one in the Donetsk region, and that more than 9,000 people were deported from Mariupol. “In total, more than 180,000 Ukrainians were rescued during humanitarian corridors,” he detailed.

The Ukrainian ruler, however, denounced that the Russian military continues to block the supply of humanitarian items on most routes to neighboring cities. “This is a perfectly conscious tactic. They have a clear order to do absolutely everything so that the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian cities is an ‘argument’ for the Ukrainians to cooperate with the occupiers”, he lamented, stressing that this attitude is “a crime of war”.

“Every Russian figure who gives these orders and every Russian soldier who carries them out will be identified. And they will receive a mandatory one-way ticket to The Hague. In the city where the International Criminal Court is located,” he added.

Zelensky also reported that intense fighting took place in the Kharkiv region, especially near Izium, and that the Ukrainian army held occupiers in the Kiev, Sumy and Chernigov region in the south. “It seems that your military commanders cannot offer your political leadership anything but cruel and misguided tactics to wear us down, to wear down Ukraine,” he said. Finally, Zelensky announced that he will continue in the coming days to appeal to the people of the world to ask for peace in Ukraine, and specifically mentioned Switzerland, Israel, Italy and Japan.



