Kitten leaves pen to comfort scared dog

Staff at Greenside Animal Hospital, in South Africa, witnessed an unusual and very cute scene between a kitten and a puppy who were being treated on site.

A kitten named Ginger Biscuit, escaped from his playpen, only to comfort Anne, a stray who was rescued by the clinic and was very scared and weakened.

The cute scene was captured by one of the vets, who claimed that the two friends have been inseparable ever since. Very cute, guys!

unexpected friendship

Ginger arrived at the hospital after being found inside a storm drain after a heavy storm. He had some injuries and was malnourished, so he had to be isolated.

Anne was found hiding in a bush near the hospital. She was covered in fleas, ticks and was very malnourished.

As the little dog also needed special care, the vets at Greeside decided to put her in a pen in the isolation ward as well.

They said it didn’t take long for the kitten to approach, as if it was nurturing its new friend.

“Ginger is shy but very affectionate and likes attention,” explained Dr. Joubert Viljoen, one of the hospital’s owners.

Normally, the dogs and cats at Greenside Animal Hospital are kept in separate areas, but the isolation ward is a special case.

Anne and Ginger’s boxes were each on the side of the room. There was no way they could have any contact, according to the doctors. However, it seems Ginger had other plans.

inseparable

The vets said that one day, the team entered the isolation ward and was startled when they noticed that Ginger was not in the pen. He’d only escaped to snuggle with Anne.

“We underestimated the kitten’s ability to walk through the cage door,” said Dr. Joubert Viljoen, owner of the hospital.

“With the puppy so weak, we never considered her a risk to the kitten, but when we saw them together for the first time, there was definitely a moment of panic as some dogs don’t react well to cats and vice versa.”

However, the fear was soon gone when they saw that cute scene. The new friends seemed to reassure each other.

The funniest thing, according to the hospital staff, is that no matter how hard they tried to separate the two pets again, Ginger always returned to Anne’s pen.

Now Anne and Ginger share the same enclosure all the time, and they couldn’t be happier about it.

Anne was so weak when she arrived at the hospital, but having Ginger with her seems to help her recovery, according to doctors.

“It’s definitely a case of ‘yours, mine and ours’ with these two,” said the clinic’s owner. “They love to snuggle up and even have meals together! They have toys, but the kitten’s favorite pastime is chasing Anne’s tail!

With information from Tribuna de Jundiaí