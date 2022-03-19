Know the food that can cause male infertility

Contrary to what many think, infertility is not a problem exclusively related to women. There are a number of factors that can affect man as well. Many couples adopt a series of care and lifestyle changes to await the long-awaited pregnancy.

However, sometimes it can happen that the wait is longer than the expectation. And this causes a lot of concern and doubt, the couple begins to wonder, is there a health problem or could it be infertility?

Know that the estimate is that about 10% to 15% of prospective dads face some difficulty in having a baby during the period of a year of trying. And considering a possible cause of infertility, it can affect both men and women.

Factors related to infertility

There are several causes that prevent fertility, which are discovered after clinical examinations, we can mention:

Obstruction of the fallopian tubes;

Endometriosis;

Poor semen quality;

Polycystic ovary syndrome; and

Immunological causes.

It is worth remembering that food also affects quality of life, which can make pregnancy difficult.

Scientific data on male infertility

It was discovered through a study published by Nutrition and Health, that high protein diets reduce by 37% testosterone in men causing poor sperm quality. Low testosterone is linked to chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

Researchers suggest that men who consume a lot of chicken and lamb are likely to experience infertility.

Other factors that impair male fertility

In addition to the factors highlighted above, there are other factors that are related to fertility, especially male.

Sleeping little or having a sleep disorder;

Excessive physical exercise;

smoking;

High consumption of alcohol;

Being overweight or inadequate weight; and

Elevated temperatures in the testicular zone.

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to quality of life and change eating habits. And look for a doctor to perform tests to evaluate both male and female health.