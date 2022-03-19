‘Marriage continues’, says personal trainer who beat up homeless

Personal trainer Eduardo Alves, 31, said his marriage continued after he caught his 33-year-old wife in a parked car with a homeless man. For him, the woman had an outbreak and “was in a trance”, without being aware of what she was doing.

“My marriage continues. I’m sure of that, I know the person I lived with, that I live with, in this case. I’ll explain again, it’s been three years (of relationship), I know her, it’s not her nature”, said Alves , in an interview with Metrópoles.

Security camera footage shows the moment when the personal approaches the vehicle and catches the two. Then he starts attacking the homeless man.

The statement about the marriage took place at the end of the interview. However, minutes earlier, the staff stated that it was not the right time to discuss this. “The issue of my marriage is not the moment to be making any decision, it has to continue this whole issue, to support her, because even I have confidence in her.”

On the day of the incident, the personal says that he had arranged with his wife to go out with the children, but she did not attend. He was surprised at the delay and went to the last place he knew his companion had gone. Upon arriving there, he found the car parked and the woman and the homeless person “naked”.

The personal recognizes that he “freaked out”, however, he said that the “sole objective was to preserve the life” of his wife as he imagined that she was suffering “a violence, an abuse”, in his words to Metrópoles. “Regardless of being homeless or not, the scene I had is difficult to explain.”

Alves also said that his wife didn’t say anything, but that she was “in a state of shock”. “I don’t think she answered for herself. She just stood there, apprehensive.”

The man pointed out that his wife started attending church three days before the incident and that she did not do charity work. In addition, the personal stated that the alleged psychotic break was diagnosed by one of the doctors who attended her. The woman, according to him, does not use drugs, anabolic steroids or other substances.

“Her life was quiet, but Sandra always wanted more. (…) She always wanted something more, she was never satisfied, she always wanted to see changes, so that could be one of the factors. , was the first. And what the doctor told me was this, anyone is subject to an outbreak and regardless of having any aggravating factors or having something in the past”, he said.

After the case, he ended up isolating himself and closed his social networks – in addition to those of his wife. Also, he stopped teaching. “The rare times I go to a place I notice those giggles, little jokes, so I better hold back more. That’s not the focus yet.”

According to Alves, the wife is hospitalized in a psychiatric ward. “She is being treated, she is still awake, however, on medication. And in this she is not having her critical sense.”