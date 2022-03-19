new crew of cosmonauts arrives at the Space Station

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, docking their Soyuz capsule to the outpost for a mission that continues a 20-year Russian-American share in orbit despite tensions over the invasion of Ukraine. by Russia.

The arrival came about 3 hours and 10 minutes after the Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new crew of cosmonauts took off from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The docking, confirmed at 4:13 pm ET, took place as the Soyuz and space station flew about 420 km over eastern Kazakhstan, according to NASA.

Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev led the team, accompanied by two spaceflight novices, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, on a science mission scheduled to last 6.5 months. The launch was broadcast live on NASA TV and on the US space agency’s website.

NASA said it would take about two hours after docking for the crew to perform standard leak tests and pressurize the passage to the space station before the three cosmonauts could open the hatches to the ISS.

They would then join the station’s current seven-member crew to replace three that are scheduled to fly back to Earth on March 30 — cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.