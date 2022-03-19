‘Orient is becoming a new axis of the world’, says historian

British historian Peter Frankopan says global power is changing hands as authoritarianism and threats to democracy grow.

Britain’s Peter Frankopan has become a popular figure among a wave of historians – such as Israeli Yuval Noah Harari – who look to a broader view of humanity’s trajectory to explain the path that has brought us to our current circumstances.

The historian is the bestselling author of The Heart of the World: A new universal history from the Silk Road – the meeting of East and West (Critical publisher) and its sequel The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Remaking of the World Order (in free translation, The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Rearrangement of the World Order, still without a Brazilian edition).

These are books that not only criticize a view that is excessively centered on the West as the protagonist of History, but also defend that the axis of major world decisions is shifting to the East.

The beginning of 2022, with the War in Ukraine and the announcement of an “unlimited partnership” between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is in line with Frankopan’s analysis, which has been gaining prominence since mid last decade.

