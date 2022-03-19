‘Orient is becoming a new axis of the world’, says historian

Shin Suzuki

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, British historian Peter Frankopan says global power is changing hands as authoritarianism and threats to democracy grow.

Britain’s Peter Frankopan has become a popular figure among a wave of historians – such as Israeli Yuval Noah Harari – who look to a broader view of humanity’s trajectory to explain the path that has brought us to our current circumstances.

The historian is the bestselling author of The Heart of the World: A new universal history from the Silk Road – the meeting of East and West (Critical publisher) and its sequel The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Remaking of the World Order (in free translation, The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Rearrangement of the World Order, still without a Brazilian edition).

These are books that not only criticize a view that is excessively centered on the West as the protagonist of History, but also defend that the axis of major world decisions is shifting to the East.

The beginning of 2022, with the War in Ukraine and the announcement of an “unlimited partnership” between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is in line with Frankopan’s analysis, which has been gaining prominence since mid last decade.

The historian (whose family is of Croatian origin) defines himself as “particularly interested in exchanges and connections between regions and peoples”. He spoke to BBC News Brazil by phone direct from Oxford, where he is Professor of Global History and Director of the Center for Byzantine Research.

BBC News Brasil – You have already been defending that the axis of decisions with global impact no longer passes only through the West and that there is a lack of attention on the process of change that is underway. How are the events of this early 2022, which concern the relationship between West and East, incorporated into your analysis?

Peter Frankopan – The problem is that we only react to dramatic events. We react now, because of the war in Ukraine, to an alliance between Beijing and Moscow. But there are many things that are happening, and we are not paying attention. The price of oil has soared, and countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will benefit from this situation. These movements are very deep.

When I say that the axis of the world is moving towards Asia, this is not necessarily a good thing. As a historian, as a scientist, I try to look at facts. what i wrote in The New Silk Roads is that decisions taken in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, New Delhi and Islamabad [Paquistão] are already more important than decisions taken in Lisbon, Madrid, Rome or Paris. In the last 300 or 400 years, it was Europeans who caused trouble all over the world, and it was the rise of Europe that challenged the order of the day.

This Xi-Putin relationship is important for personal reasons. They are similar in age, they have a similar family background, a similar personal trajectory, so obviously Xi and Putin are close. But the most important part of this relationship is that both see the West in two ways: either in decline or as a threat. This global perception is very important, to understand the mentality of the two and also their government actions and strategies.

BBC News Brazil – What scenarios do you envision for the coming years from the effects of the war in Ukraine?

Frankopan – It is always difficult to make predictions, because there are many factors involved and it is still early days. There are discussions in military and defense circles about the possible use of low-range nuclear weapons in this conflict. If something like this happens, everything becomes unpredictable. I think the most useful way of looking at what’s going on is the business world: which is the best and which is the worst case?

For example, this Russian invasion will make life more difficult for millions of people in Brazil. The cost to buy food, fertilizers, to export, the price of energy, all this will go up dramatically. While we think this is all happening in a far corner of the world, the repercussions elsewhere are an important part.

Brazil is today one of the countries in the world, like the United States and the United Kingdom, in which everyone is extremely divided. There is a very strong and inflamed division over [o presidente Jair] Bolsonaro. As a historian, I would say that when there is division in the country, there is real danger. The upcoming elections in Brazil will be affected by issues involving energy, food, cost of living, and this will be explored.

We live in an era where Putin is willing to sacrifice lives for political gain. And this is very dangerous. I think the worst-case scenarios are really, really bad. 45% of the Ukrainian population left the country, I think the long-term future is very bleak. The long-term future for Russia is dire. Companies that are leaving Russia may never come back. Perhaps this is a time when a new Iron Curtain is raised, at least over Russia.

And there are nations that we are not looking at, but where Russia’s involvement is already very high. Kazakhstan, other Central Asian countries, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan are places where Russia is very, very active. We need to think carefully about what that means and how to live in a world where there are not just one, but two real threats. There is a lot of concern about China’s rise.

There are many questions and few answers. We have a lot of problems, but we don’t know how to deal with them. We are aware that this is an issue, but we don’t have a strategy or know how to respond. In part because there is no plan of its own.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing last February

Frankopan – I think people don’t know what they’re talking about. NATO does not expand. Countries ask to join, they make a choice. The reason for this is because they knew that one day there would be attacks like this one on Ukraine.

You could ask the question a different way: should the US and NATO have refused entry and let these countries be sacrificed? We have seen many times before what is happening now with Ukraine. These countries act on their own, nobody is forcing anything. They want protection and solidarity from any potential attack, and they made this decision for good reason. Ukraine is showing why.

BBC News Brazil – Do you think that the rise not only of powers, but also of smaller countries ruled by autocracies, as is the case in Central Asia, could pose an even greater threat to global democracy?

Frankopan – I don’t think, I know it will be so. For two reasons. The first is that it is clear that freedoms are being severely restricted in the countries you mentioned: freedom of the press, freedom even to search the internet. It is clear to me that more and more countries are becoming less democratic. The road to totalitarianism and totalitarian states is growing, not slowing. But not only that.

In countries in the West, including Brazil, surveys show that, among people under 35, many of them do not believe that democracy is bringing good results. They don’t see the importance of politics. And also few young people vote. There is enormous distrust of politicians, and there is no commitment to defending democracy. Democracy is being pressured by other systems that are taking different paths, and it is also being pressured within the democratic system itself. This should really be a point of concern for us.

Maybe that will change. It may be that more perceptive political leaders learn to deal with it, as in a relationship or marriage. Something like saying “I know how you feel, let’s work on this together”. Maybe it’s just a phase, but we have a big challenge at the moment.

BBC News Brazil – Some analysts have revived, within this context of different paths for ways of governing, an idea of ​​”clash of civilizations” as advocated by historian Samuel P. Huntington. Is there validity in these analyses?

Frankopan – Huntington is hugely influential in the United States, and his vision also reflects the idea of ​​a bipolar world that many Americans follow: America against China, now America against Russia. I think there are many more factors and complications than this kind of vision in which everything is defined and resolved. My view is that the human species, for the most part, is made up of good people, who tolerate different views, different opinions, different football teams and different food and also different religions. We managed to handle these differences well. The problem is that exploiting this goodness can also create obscurity and lead us to believe that we can be led by people or groups that promise better results than we have today. This has to do with the honesty of politicians and with economic factors.

The biggest threat to political stability is economic contraction. I’m worried about Russia, but also about China. The lowest growth forecast for GDP was recently announced [Produto Interno Bruto] Chinese in 30 years. This means that everyone in China is being warned that their children may be less wealthy than expected in the future.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Carpet of flowers that reads ‘Chinese dream’ during an event for the New Silk Road initiative, which includes Asian countries

In the West, with the macroeconomic problems that I mentioned – energy prices, food prices, inflation, in short, costs in general – there is a very dangerous moment because we will all have to realize that we will be poorer and not richer than three years behind. And we have no choice. Let’s do the best we can.

Maybe we need to be more grateful than when we were living in great prosperity, maybe we need to be more careful about picking fights with others and trying to understand the world better. The other option is to blame someone else and start wars. And that’s been a big part of European history for the last 400 or 500 years. Constant struggle as a means to justify problems.

It feels like we’re in a movie where I can’t believe what’s in front of my eyes. It feels like one of those movies where you know in the middle that the ending is not going to be a happy one. Personally, I always want a movie where everyone ends up smiling and happy together. But the story, for the most part, does not end there.

BBC News Brazil – You have been advocating that we look more closely at places like Central Asia, which has been experiencing a period of greater economic development. A very popular and award-winning TV series, Successioncuriously made a mention of this when a character, an investor from Azerbaijan, catches the attention of one of the protagonists, an American, and says “Things are happening in Baku [a capital azeri]”. Are people looking more to this region of the world?

Frankopan – No [risos]. With the exception of Jesse Armstrong, the creator of Succession, who is a smart person, I don’t think they’re paying attention. Putin and Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, and four years later there was a World Cup there and nobody was talking about Crimea or anything.

None of this is new. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, it is very active in the Caucasus in the Middle East, in Africa. People are only paying attention now because Russia is going a little further than it used to. But it’s the same thing, the same principles. It’s like a day when you wake up and realize you’ve got it all wrong. I don’t think anyone is asking this question.