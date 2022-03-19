patch adjust PT-BR location; already available

Following requests from players, Bandai Namco has released an update to fix text issues in Elden Ring. Available for free from this Friday (18), patch 1.04 (PS4) and 01.003.001 (PS5) aims to repair faults in the location in PT-BR and complete lines in items and equipment.

With approximately 98 MB, the update is dedicated to errors in the texts and corrections of several other problems, according to the PS4 and PS5 update history. However, the hotfix was not detailed in official notes by FromSoftware, so it is unclear what could have been improved after installation.

Check out Bandai Namco’s press release below:

Hey guys! Elden Ring Patch 1.04 is now available for download. This update features the addition of several lines of Portuguese text that were not previously present. We appreciate your feedback and continued support! — BANDAI NAMCO Brazil (@BandaiNamcoBR) March 18, 2022

In recent days, the Japanese publisher promised that it would bring the update. As the title tells stories through shards in loot, weapons and more, players weren’t understanding the narrative before.

Elden Ring is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Hype on Elden Ring becomes a topic on Reddit

This week, a discussion about Elden Ring took over Reddit, after user “OjiBabatunde“ reported his experience during the game’s campaign. For him, soulslike loses a lot in quality in the second half, and a good part of the community overestimates the title for not having played it completely. Click here and understand!