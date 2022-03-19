PEP, the (unfortunately) forgotten part of combination HIV prevention – 03/18/2022

One of the most striking facts in the history of the HIV pandemic, without a doubt, was the change over time in the curve of new cases of infection registered annually around the world. If in the 1980s and 1990s we witnessed an explosive growth in diagnosed cases, from the turn of the millennium, fortunately, the scenario changed. First, the incidence of this infection stopped growing and then entered a downward trend that continues to this day.

Now, if you think that what determined the variations in this incidence curve was just the proportion of people who used condoms in their sexual relations and the number of sexual partners that each individual had, know that you are far from reality.

Much more than an isolated prevention method or the judgment of the sexual life of others, the existence and combination of multiple and different prevention methods were the main factors influencing the speed of growth of the HIV pandemic over its 40 years.

As with contraceptive methods, it was only from the understanding that different people would adapt to different forms of prevention that the numbers actually started to improve. Imagine what the world would be like today if we only had sexual abstinence and condoms available to avoid unwanted pregnancies?

In the process of developing new methods of HIV prevention, the arrival of antiretroviral drugs was what gave rise to the greatest deceleration in the growth of the pandemic. Whether used to treat people living with HIV or when prescribed to uninfected people, the use of antiretrovirals has managed to reduce the risks of HIV transmission to negligible levels. Regardless of condom use, sexual practice or the number of sexual intercourses.

When used for prevention by people not infected with HIV, antiretrovirals are called prophylaxis. This use can be done on a scheduled basis, before sexual intercourse, which we call Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV (PrEP), or in an emergency manner, after an unscheduled sexual exposure, in the form of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis ( PEP).

The two drug prophylaxis against HIV have been available for years in the SUS (Unified Health System). However, if on the one hand PrEP has increased demand and dispensing since its arrival in 2018, PEP dispensing seems to have stagnated in the country.

In the state of São Paulo, which provides the most PEP care in the country, for example, according to data from the PEP Panel of the Ministry of Health, between 2017 and 2020, the monthly demand for PEP remained stable, with no growth trend, oscillating between 1,500 and 3,000 individuals. In 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic, demand for PEP plummeted and then resumed an average slightly higher than before.

All over the world, different countries report difficulty in expanding the distribution of PEP. Despite the very high protective efficacy against HIV and practically no side effects, many people, even knowing that they may have been exposed to the virus in unprotected sexual intercourse, do not seek PEP for fear of intolerance to antiretroviral drugs.

In addition, even among those who are aware of the existence, efficacy and safety of PEP, we often find barriers to accessing this method of prevention, such as fear of judgment and exposure of sexual life intimacies to a professional during care in health services.

In order to have maximum preventive potency, PEP must be started within 72 hours of risky sexual exposure and taken with good adherence for 28 days. So, if a person takes too long to decide whether to get PEP or not, they may miss the opportunity to avoid HIV infection.

Some measures in recent years have been taken to try to break down these barriers to accessing PEP, such as increasing the number of services that provide this service (see the list here) and training health professionals who provide this service.

With the regulation of online telehealth services due to the covid-19 pandemic, PEP also gained another gateway. Similar to what is already done in Europe and the United States, it is now possible in the city of São Paulo to obtain PEP through teleservice and delivery of a kit with antiretroviral drugs and HIV self-tests at the place of choice. This is what the partnership between the company VenLibre (www.venlibre.com.br) and the state and municipal HIV coordinators in São Paulo promises.

PEP is an effective HIV prevention method already proven and available in Brazil. We cannot fail to publicize it, as certainly situations with precise indication of its use must actually be much more frequent than the only a few thousand that arrive at health services every month in Brazil.

Barriers such as misinformation, lack of care and discrimination can be responsible for thousands of new HIV infections that could be prevented by PEP every year.

Finally, if the diversification of prevention methods managed to change the historical curve and reduce the number of new HIV infections, only the expansion of access to them will be able to bring these cases to zero and finally control the pandemic.