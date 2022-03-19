Physical trainer has a diet based on raw meats; what are the risks? – 03/18/2022

An American fitness trainer went viral on social media by sharing that he has a diet based on raw meat from cuts such as liver, brain, kidneys and testicles.

Weam Breiche, 31, claimed in a video that he eats around 4,500 calories a day, 90% of which are raw meat. One of the benefits, according to him, is the improvement in digestion. “With a meal like this, you can eat almost 1,200 calories and five minutes later go to work without burping and feeling like you can’t move,” he says.

Nutritionist Mariana Silva Melendez, a doctoral student at UnB (University of Brasília), explains that this is false and that the effect is even the opposite. “Meat has muscle fibers that, when cooked, are softened and become much more digestive. What hinders digestion is the way of preparation, such as including a lot of fat, for example”, she explains.

In February, actress Heidi Montag, 35, also defended the consumption of raw meat in a video on her Instagram. “There are so many health benefits to eating raw animal liver, organs,” she said.

Heidi Montag eating raw liver Image: Playback/Instagram

In fact, eating raw meat can bring health risks, because cooking it is important to prevent the action of microorganisms. “The cooking process helps a lot to improve the microbiological quality of this meat, that is, to prevent bacteria from multiplying and causing some damage to health”, warns Melendez.

In the case of those who eat raw meat, it is also important to trust the supplier of these foods, especially those with unusual cuts, to ensure quality control. This is because poor storage conditions, with a lot of temperature fluctuations, favor the action of microorganisms and thus increase the risk of contamination in those who eat these products.

In addition, the specialist also explains that it is a myth to believe that it is advantageous to eat raw meat because it has more nutrients. According to her, cooking causes loss of levels without clinical implications, and is still beneficial for health.

the preparer Weam breiche also said that for breakfast he usually eats calf brains and six eggs, all raw. Eggs eaten raw — or even boiled or fried with the soft yolk — is also not recommended. “The main risks of consumption are associated to salmonella, and we already know that the cooking process makes it free of this risk”, says Melendez.