Player defeats Elden Ring boss without doing practically anything • Eurogamer.pt

Elden Ring remains the game of the moment, and the internet is full of interesting clips that show the different experiences players are having around the world.

A fun clip, which you can see below, shows a player defeating the Tree Sentinel doing practically nothing, remaining seated on top of a rock for most of the time.

Using the Spirit Ashes at the beginning of the confrontation, the player was able to watch the fight from a distance, and only at the end did the Tree Sentinel seem to have noticed his presence. Therefore, and as you can see in the video, it only took one hit for the boss to be defeated.

It’s worth noting that Tree Sentinel is the first big boss you’ll encounter in the game’s open world and you don’t necessarily need to fight him. If you prefer, you can always go around it and come back later.

Anyway, check out our guide where we explain a simple technique to kill the Tree Sentinel.