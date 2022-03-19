Putin talks about war at full stadium in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke today (18) in a packed stadium in Moscow, the Russian capital, about the war in Ukraine: “We have never had such strength.” The speech marks the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimea peninsula — which took place in 2014.

Moscow police say more than 200,000 people watched President Putin’s speech — 95,000 in the stands and more than 100,000 around Luzhniki Stadium, where the 2018 World Cup final was held. pro-war: “For a world without Nazism. For Russia.”

After the speech, a band began to play and the Russians in the stands shouted the name of the country.

Putin also hailed what he calls a “special operation” to fight people defined as dangerous nationalists on Ukrainian soil. Today, the conflict entered its 23rd day, with new records of attacks across Ukraine, including in the west of the country.

We see how heroic the action of our military is in this operation. They’re being like a real brother, protecting each other from bullets with their own bodies.”

Vladimir Putin

In the stadium, thousands of people waved Russian flags, chanted nationalist songs and displayed the letter “Z” in the stadium. Luzhniki. The letter began to be stamped on equipment of the Russian Armed Forces and became a symbol of supporters of the war.

Putin speech at full stadium marks eighth anniversary of Crimea annexation Image: RIA Novosti Host Photo Agency/Ramil Sitdikov via Reuters

The war completed 23 days today, after Putin on February 24 sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in an effort to destroy the neighboring country’s military capabilities. Ukrainian forces mounted fierce resistance and the West imposed heavy sanctions on Russia in an attempt to force it to withdraw its Ukrainian troops.

In a triumphalist tone, Putin also said he had saved Crimea from “degradation and abandonment” and that the peninsula’s population “has put an obstacle to the nationalism and Nazism that continue to exist in the Donbass”, a Russian-majority region in eastern Ukraine. —already taken by Moscow.

“They were victims of air strikes [na Crimeia], and we call it genocide. Avoiding that is the objective of our military operation,” added the president, referring to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia demands the demilitarization of Ukraine, the commitment of the country not to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the sovereignty of Donbass.

Attacks in Kiev and Lviv

Today, the Ukrainians recorded new attacks on residential areas of the capital Kiev and on an area near the airport in Lviv, close to the border with Poland (read more below).

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russia had appealed to “extreme measures” after losing resources and personnel in the war.

“They are carrying out a secret mobilization,” the government said in a statement today, citing the attraction of “volunteers” as well as “mercenaries” from Syria.

The Russians, for their part, say they are “tightening the siege” on Mariupol – a city in southern Ukraine that has had 80% of its homes destroyed and the target of constant attacks – with the support of separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Brazil will not “dance to the sound of the United States”, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Brazil will not “dance to the sound of the United States”. The statement, according to Russian news agency Tass, was given in an interview with RT, which is linked to the Russian government.

In the speech, Lavrov complained of sanctions applied by the Americans and Europe against Russia due to the war that the country is promoting against Ukraine.

Tass wrote that Lavrov declared that “several countries, including China, India, Brazil, Mexico, will not dance to the United States”.

The minister had pointed out that “Europe has practically stopped trying to defend its independence from the United States”, according to the agency’s report. For him, the pressure of sanctions on the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue, but Russia is used to it – Ukraine is even discussing new sanctions on Russia with the European Union.

There are players who will never agree on the existence of a ‘global village’ under the leadership of a ‘sheriff’ from America — they are China, India, Brazil, Mexico. Uncle Sam will tell them to do it.”

Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited Putin a few days before the Russian began his invasion of Ukrainian territory. Brazil has been neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On Wednesday (16), he changed his position in the votes of the UN system (United Nations) and chose to abstain in a resolution against Russia. This week, Brazil also chose not to join an alliance against Russia in the WTO (World Trade Organization).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Russia’s RT Image: Reproduction/RT

“It must be said that Russia is by no means one of the countries that would be ready to greet her,” Lavrov added. For him, “the United States is fighting for a unipolar world”.

“It will not be a ‘global village’, it will be an ‘American village’, perhaps an American hall where everyone dances to the sound of the strongest.”

US and China talk about war

Today, the UN said that there is a slowdown in the pace of population departure from Ukraine, but also warned of the threat of famine in the country. While the conflict is still going on, international leaders are trying to intercede for its end. Today, the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of China, Xi Jinping, talked about the situation.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, in the conversation, which lasted about two hours, Xi would have criticized the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, of which he is an ally, and defended a quick end to the conflict. For the Chinese foreign ministry, the two countries have a responsibility to work together and ensure world peace.

China says it respects “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all”; the Chinese government, however, was criticized by Ukraine for being against sending arms to the country. US President Joe Biden has been criticized by the Russian government.

In conversation with the German government, Putin said that Ukraine would be holding back peace talks. Germany has called for an immediate ceasefire.

Image: Art/UOL

Missiles in Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said an aircraft repair factory near the city’s airport was destroyed in the attack, but the terminal was not hit. Sadovyi said on social media that work at the factory had stopped before the missiles hit the site and there were no reports of casualties.

According to the “Western” Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, six cruise missiles were launched, “probably from the Black Sea”. “Two missiles were destroyed by West Air Command anti-aircraft missiles,” the agency said in a statement. The Black Sea is about 800 kilometers from Lviv.

Head of Lviv’s regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky said one person was injured in the attack.

Smoke is seen after explosion near Lviv airport in Ukraine Image: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP

building in the capital

In Kiev, “rocket debris” caused a fire in a five-story residential building in the Podilskyi district, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

About 98 people had to leave the site. The service reports at least one death and four injuries.

Fire engulfed residential building in Podilsky in the capital Kiev Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

*With Reuters, AFP, Ansa and EFE