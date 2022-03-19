Putin talks to Macron on Russia’s vision for possible deal

LISBON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by phone on Friday and spoke about Moscow’s vision for a possible cessation of hostilities agreement, it said. the Kremlin.

+ China’s President Says War in Ukraine Must End, But Doesn’t Blame Russia

“Reacting to the concerns expressed by Emmanuel Macron, the Russian president stressed that the Russian Armed Forces participating in the special military operation are doing everything possible to preserve the lives of civilians,” the Kremlin said in its account of the call.

The two presidents also discussed negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and Moscow’s position on how an agreement could be reached, the Kremlin added, without providing further details.

(Report by Reuters)

