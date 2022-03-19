Putin threatens to ‘spit like flies’ Russia’s traitors – International

Vladimir Putin (photo: Anatoly Maltsev/AF) In the last three weeks, since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the government of Vladimir Putin has faced a strong popular reaction, despite legislation that severely punishes demonstrations in the country. Nearly 15,000 people have been arrested for participating in protests, most of them in Moscow. Many left Russia. Now, Putin has upped the ante, attacked the “false patriots” and predicted the “purification” of the country, in a signal that internal repression will harden.

“Each people, and especially the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish the true patriots from the scum and traitors, and will simply spit them out as if they were a fly that got into its mouth,” said the Russian leader, in a speech to the his government, broadcast on television, “I am convinced that this necessary and natural self-purification of society will strengthen our country,” he added.

In the speech, Putin again defended “special military operation” in Ukraine – calling the war offensive liable to a fine and imprisonment. The Kremlin chief also compared the West to the Nazis during World War II.

“As in the 1990s, early 2000s, they now again want to repeat their attempt to pressure us, turn us into something weak, dependent, violate our territorial integrity, dismember Russia in the best possible way for them. It worked then and it won’t work now,” he warned. Target of successive international sanctions, Russia faces political, economic and diplomatic isolation.

According to Putin, “the empire of lies”, which includes Western countries, media and social networks, will want to rely on “a fifth column of national traitors” to achieve its anti-Russian goals. It was a message to Russian tycoons who live abroad and criticize the offensive in Ukraine.

Putin’s spokesman, diplomat Dmitri Peskov, who has recently been subject to international sanctions, echoed the chief’s words. “In this kind of situation, it happens that many people are traitors and leave our lives by themselves. Some resign, others leave the country. A purification. Others break the law and are punished according to the law”, he emphasized.

The Kremlin demonstration comes three days after the protest with the biggest international repercussion. Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova invaded the studio of the most watched Russian news program in the country to condemn the war. She also recorded and released a video, in which she called the war “fratricidal” and said she was ashamed of having participated in “propaganda” made by the network over the years.

Fined 30,000 rubles (about R$1,400) for the video, Marina is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. French President Emmanuel Macron offered journalist asylum, which he refused. At least for now, despite the risks, she intends to remain in Moscow.

An undetermined but significant number of Russians, on the other hand, have left the country in the last three weeks, due to the government’s toughening policy towards those who oppose the attack. “But a lot of people really want to support our president, and the vast majority,” Peskov said.

Block

As the war enters its fourth week, Moscow increasingly tightens its grip on news published online about the conflict. In recent days, the Russian regulatory agency for the telecommunications sector, Roskomnadzor, has blocked the websites of at least 30 media outlets, according to the news agency France Presse (AFP).

Online pages for investigative vehicle Bellingcat, local newspapers and Russian-language vehicles based in Israel and Ukraine were inaccessible Wednesday in Russia without a virtual private network (VPN). Sites appear on the official list of blocked pages by Roskomnadzor.

Among the Russian-based portals targeted by the measure is the independent Kavkazki Uzel channel (Kavkaz-uzel.eu), which covers the Caucasus. Roskomnadzor has also suspended access to two Russian-speaking channels based in Israel, where there is a significant community that has migrated from the former Soviet Union: 9 TV Channel Israel (www.9tv.co.il) and Vesty Israel (www.vesty.co.ill). ).

Ukrainian vehicles (novosti.dn.ua; bukinfo.ua) and one from Estonia, which has a Russian version (Postimees), were also blocked. In an effort to control the information disseminated on the Internet, the American networks Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as other Russian-speaking media that criticize the Kremlin, are inaccessible.

It was a hug more than expected. Yesterday, the boy Hassan Al-Khalaf, 11 years old, was finally able to find his mother again, after a journey that earned him the title of hero. With only a phone number in hand and alone, Hassan made the 1,600km journey between Zaporizhzhya, in eastern Ukraine, and Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. The journey was made by train. Yulia Volodymyrivna Pisecka put her son on a locomotive bound for the neighboring country and had to stay in Ukraine for a few days, taking care of Hassan’s maternal grandmother, who cannot walk and is 84 years old. “We had to escape so that our family could be reunited. We have to start from scratch. We lost everything, but we are healthy,” Yulia told British tabloid The Sun. “My hope carried me along the way,” Hassan said during an interview before taking part in an anti-war demonstration in Bratislava.