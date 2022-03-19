Revealed! Study finds the best exercise to lose weight

Overweight is a situation that leads many people to rack their brains to devise strategies that can generate weight loss. However, losing weight can be more challenging than you think, especially in the face of unhealthy habits. The problem is that being overweight can lead to obesity and serious health problems, which compromise anyone’s quality of life. However, a recent survey revealed what is the best exercise to lose weight.

Find out which is the best exercise to lose weight and be healthy

First of all, it is important to reinforce that any physical activity is important to keep your health up to date. Aerobic exercises are great for the proper functioning of the heart, lungs and brain, in addition to burning a lot of calories. However, the best exercise to lose weight is not running or cycling, for example.

This is what reveals a research developed at Brown University, in the United States of America (USA). According to the researchers, yoga has been tested and proved to be a great way to take care of your weight and overall health.

Research shows that yoga may be the best exercise for weight loss

If you are looking to find the best exercise to lose weight, betting on yoga can be an excellent idea.

Researchers from the aforementioned university analyzed 60 women who suffered from obesity and overweight. They lost 5% of their original weight in 90 days (three months) with conventional diet and exercise alone.

The same group of volunteers was followed for another 12 weeks. A part of the women continued to exercise, diet and even started taking a cooking course. The other half followed the same steps, but in place of the course, yoga classes were offered twice a week.

All the participants who did yoga lost 3.5 times more weight than the others. Thus, it can be noted that yoga is the best exercise to lose weight, but it works best as a supplement. In other words, other exercises must be done in parallel with a proper diet.