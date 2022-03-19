Russia has already lost the same number of troops as the US in Iraq and Afghanistan

posted on 03/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Sergey Bobok/AFP)

Vladimir Putin expected a quick takeover of Kiev, with as few military casualties as possible. The “special operation” that the Kremlin insists it does not qualify as war has lasted 23 days, and Moscow’s forces have not made significant progress on the battlefield. Under pressure from financial sanctions imposed by the West, Russia’s president decided to mobilize soldiers stationed in Ossetia on their way to Ukraine. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov sent another thousand mercenaries to fight alongside Russian troops.

According to Pentagon sources consulted by The New York Times, 7,000 Russian military personnel died — an average of 300 a day. Among the dead are four generals: Andrey Sukhovetsky, Andrey Kolesnikov, Oleg Mityaev and Vitalii Gerasimov

“In just over 20 days, Russia has had the same number of casualties as the United States in two decades of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Democracy Initiative, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the promotion of democracy and human rights in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. “That would explain why Russia does not want to repatriate its dead soldiers. The bodies are dumped on roads and fields or even incinerated.” The Kremlin only recognizes 500 casualties.

Zalmayev believes that the statistic released by the NY Times is an underestimate. “Ukrainian authorities estimate Russian casualties at 13,500. Moscow has not made strategic advances on the front and is limited to tactical maneuvers. It is a kind of delay,” commented the expert. According to him, this fact would justify why Putin seeks to “terrorize civilians”. “He seeks to increase the human costs and suffering of Ukrainians in order to force the Kiev and Western governments to beg for viable negotiations.”

The expert warns that the scenario is unfavorable for attackers. “Ukrainians know the territory, have access to supplies and enjoy 100% support from the population, as well as keeping morale up.” The outlook does not look promising for the Kremlin. Zalmayev said Putin has been calling up young soldiers with no combat experience. Faced with the lack of options to reverse the war scenario, the Kremlin appeals for economic help from China.

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), agrees with Zalmayev and admits that battlefield difficulties have led Russia to try to intimidate President Volodymyr Zelensky by killing civilians. He points out three mistakes Putin made before the invasion of Ukraine. “The Kremlin has underestimated the people and army of my country; treated our armed forces as corrupt and ineffective; and played down the possibility of financial sanctions from the West. These mistakes will lead to Russia’s geopolitical collapse,” he told the Courier.

The indiscriminate attacks on civilians were strongly condemned by the United States and the European Union (EU). On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called Putin a “war criminal”. Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reinforced the White House holder’s accusations. “Intentionally aiming at civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the last few weeks, it’s hard for me to conclude that the Russians are doing the opposite,” he declared.

The EU condemned the “serious violations of humanitarian law” and “war crimes” committed by Russia in Ukraine, and said Russian leaders would be held to account for these acts.

Negotiations

On Tuesday, news of a draft 15-point peace plan signaled hope towards a ceasefire. Among the items in the text would be the neutrality of Ukraine’s territory, the withdrawal of membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the reduction of the Army. Neutrality status would follow the models adopted by Austria and Sweden. Vienna incorporated the condition imposed by the Soviets in 1955.

For Artem Oliinyk, from the Ukrainian Academy of Political Science (in Kiev), the repetition of the Austrian plan would not suit Ukrainian territory. “The problem is that there were restrictions on weapons from some countries; Austria was unable to use German weapons. The Austrians also did not receive funds for the reconstruction of the nation,” he told the report. Yesterday, negotiations continued on a virtual basis, without major advances.





I guess…



credit: personal archive

“Russian troop morale is very low. There are credible reports of defections in Moscow’s ranks: some soldiers simply dropped their weapons and ran into the woods. Russia invaded Ukraine completely unprepared for the kind of weaponry it would find in the enemy’s hands. , such as Turkish drones and US-made FGM-128 Javelin anti-tank missiles. The Russians lost at least 500 tanks, more than 100 planes and an unknown number of military vehicles.”

Peter Zalmayev, Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative (in Kiev)

No vote at the UN

Increasingly isolated, Russia has given up on putting a humanitarian resolution on Ukraine to a vote in the UN Security Council, after learning that it lacks the support of its closest allies, according to several diplomats who requested anonymity to Agence France-Presse. “They turned to co-sponsorship” for their text on the humanitarian aspect “and there was no return,” said an ambassador who asked not to be identified, insinuating that neither China nor India supported the controversial Russian initiative and would not vote in favor. Moscow had hoped to count on the support of China and India, two countries that abstained on February 25 in the vote on a resolution presented by the United States and Albania to denounce Ukraine’s “aggression”, vetoed by Russia.

Testimony



credit: personal archive

Taras Trofimchuk

“We have air raid sirens during the day and we hide in shelters. At night the sirens go off for up to four hours. It’s really scary because we have to wake up our kids and run down to the cold, damp basement. men work at checkpoints, while women prepare meals for soldiers. We are for peace and this is the only thing we want. But we understand that we cannot agree with the Russians. They kill our children. In Chernihiv, people in line were shot They also fired on runaway cars and dropped bombs on a maternity hospital. We pray and hope that NATO imposes a no-fly zone.

We fully support our government and believe in victory. We are in our homeland, we will not be part of Russia. We have no right to back down and surrender. So many people died for our freedom. All our heroes, who bravely defend us and die…”

Businessman, 38 years old, resident of Lutsk (northwest)