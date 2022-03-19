Russia launches Soyuz spacecraft for the first time since the beginning of the war | World

Playback/Twitter Launch of the Soyuz spacecraft

For the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia made a space launch with the Soyuz spacecraft this Friday (18). From the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan, cosmonauts Oleg Atemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov departed for the International Space Station (ISS).

The flight went off without a hitch and connected to the ISS after about two and a half hours of travel. The three Russians join cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and astronauts from the United States (Raya Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barrow and Mark Vande Hei) and Germany (Matthias Maurer).

On the 30th, Shkaplerov, Dubrov and Vande Hei return to Earth.

Despite heavy international sanctions against the Russians for the invasion of Ukraine, work on the ISS was not affected. All the space agencies that are with professionals at the Station at the moment – Nasa, Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA) – confirmed that work on the site will proceed normally.

However, the partnership between ESA and Roscosmos was heavily affected in other projects, such as the second part of the European mission to Mars, ExoMars, and the launch of four missions that involved the Galileo satellite constellation and the development of the Ariane 6 rocket – all suspended.

Also at the European level, Germany announced that it ended a space science research partnership with Russia.

