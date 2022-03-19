Russia launches Soyuz spacecraft for the first time since the beginning of the war | World

Raju Singh 9 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Russia launches Soyuz spacecraft for the first time since the beginning of the war | World 6 Views

Launch of the Soyuz spacecraft
Playback/Twitter

Launch of the Soyuz spacecraft

For the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia made a space launch with the Soyuz spacecraft this Friday (18). From the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan, cosmonauts Oleg Atemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov departed for the International Space Station (ISS).

The flight went off without a hitch and connected to the ISS after about two and a half hours of travel. The three Russians join cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and astronauts from the United States (Raya Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barrow and Mark Vande Hei) and Germany (Matthias Maurer).

On the 30th, Shkaplerov, Dubrov and Vande Hei return to Earth.

Despite heavy international sanctions against the Russians for the invasion of Ukraine, work on the ISS was not affected. All the space agencies that are with professionals at the Station at the moment – Nasa, Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA) – confirmed that work on the site will proceed normally.

However, the partnership between ESA and Roscosmos was heavily affected in other projects, such as the second part of the European mission to Mars, ExoMars, and the launch of four missions that involved the Galileo satellite constellation and the development of the Ariane 6 rocket – all suspended.

Also at the European level, Germany announced that it ended a space science research partnership with Russia.

Get in on
Last Second channel on Telegram

and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Hogwarts Legacy, the Artist’s Separation and the Boycott Fantasy

The Harry Potter universe is one of the most popular in pop culture, and for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved