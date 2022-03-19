Russia releases footage of Melitopol destruction

Russia on Saturday released a video of the residential area of ​​Melitopol, a city in eastern Ukraine seized by Russian forces.

The Russian army accuses the Ukrainians of having bombed the region.

In the video, it is possible to see houses completely destroyed and the remains of missiles scattered on the ground.

The 24th day of war

On the 24th day of the war, the authorities confirm the death of 112 children since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

This morning at least nine people died and 17 were injured. in an attack on the suburbs of Zaporyjia, where a 38-hour curfew is in place. It was also announced a new localized ceasefire, this time in Lugansk.

This at a time when the Ukrainian army says it has managed to block the advance of Russian troops towards Kiev, where the sounds of warning sirens repeat. On the outskirts of the capital were heard explosions.

In Mariupol, the fighting reached the center of the city. THE night was bombing in Mykolaiv and Sumywhere one of the targets was a hospital.

O Ukrainian president called for new round of talks with Moscow and the Russia announces used hypersonic missiles for the first time in combat, in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

Know more: