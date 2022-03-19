Russia to request UN Security Council meeting to discuss US biological laboratories in Ukraine

Russian ambassador to the UN says the country got new documents on biological laboratories during special military operation in Ukraine

TASS – Russia is revoking a request to the UN Security Council to vote on its draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that was scheduled for this Friday (18) and will instead submit a request to discuss US laboratories. in Ukraine, Russian UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said in a speech to the council on Thursday.

“Colleagues from many delegations are contacting us and complaining about ruthless pressure from Western partners, including economic blackmail and threats,” he said. “The United States and Albania circulated a letter asking UN member countries not to support our resolution.”

“We understand how difficult it is for these countries to resist this attack,” Nebenzya continued.

“That is why we have decided not to ask for a vote on our proposal at this time, but we are not withdrawing the draft resolution.”

“Instead, we will request an urgent meeting to discuss the issue of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, given the new documents that were obtained during the special military operation,” the diplomat said.

Russia will send a letter with the request to the United Arab Emirates that hold the presidency of the UN Security Council.

The head of the Russian Forces for Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection, Igor Kirillov, previously said that the special military operation in Ukraine discovered a network of more than 30 biological laboratories working under a contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, an agency of the US Department of Defense.

