Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

Russia stepped up its offensive in Ukraine on Saturday, announcing the use of hypersonic missiles for the first time, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared it was time for Moscow to agree to “talk” seriously about peace. .

The Russian Defense Ministry assured that the day before it had used hypersonic missiles “Kinjal” to destroy an underground weapons depot in western Ukraine, something unprecedented, according to state news agency Ria Novosti. This type of missile defies all air defense systems, according to Moscow.

Russia has never reported on the use of this ballistic missile in either of the two conflicts in which it participates – Ukraine and Syria.

President Zelensky, in turn, considered that “negotiations on peace and security in Ukraine are the only opportunity that Russia has to minimize the damage caused by its own mistakes”.

“It’s time to meet. It’s time to talk. It’s time to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine,” the head of state reiterated in a video filmed at night on a deserted street in Kiev and posted on Facebook.

“Otherwise, the losses for Russia will be such that it will take several generations to recover.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Kiev and Moscow have held several rounds of negotiations, both in person and by videoconference. The fourth started on Monday.

The head of the Russian delegation spoke on Friday night about a “conciliation” of positions on the issue of a neutral status for Ukraine – similar to that of Sweden and Austria – and advances in the demilitarization of the country. However, he also said there were “nuances” to discuss the “security guarantees” required by Ukraine.

But a member of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak, warned that the “statements from the Russian side are just the beginning of their demands”.

“Our position has not changed: ceasefire, withdrawal of (Russian) troops and strong security guarantees with concrete formulas,” he tweeted.

– “Hell” – On the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it destroyed radio and intelligence centers near Odessa, in Velikodolinske and Veliki Dalnik.

Ukraine, for its part, admitted on Saturday that it had “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov, despite Russia’s de facto control of the entire coast since early March and the siege of the strategic port city of Mariupol.

In addition, the Russian army said on Friday that it was able to enter and fight in the city center alongside troops from the breakaway “republic” of Donetsk.

According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Vadim Denisenko, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the situation is “catastrophic” in Mariupol.

“The fight takes place for Azovstal”, a large steel mill on the outskirts of the city. “One of the biggest steel mills in Europe is really being ruined”, he lamented.

Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian air force of “deliberately” bombing the Mariupol theater on Wednesday, which Russia denied. In an air raid shelter under this building there were “more than a thousand” people, mainly “women, children and the elderly”, according to the prefecture of this port on the Sea of ​​Azov.

Zelensky said more than 130 survivors were pulled from the rubble. “Unfortunately, some suffered serious injuries. But at this time, we have no information on possible deaths,” he said, explaining that “rescue operations are continuing.”

Families who managed to flee the city said that the corpses lay on the streets for days and that at night they took refuge in the basements, with sub-zero temperatures, hunger and thirst.

“It’s not Mariupol anymore, it’s hell,” said Tamara Kavunenko, 58. “The streets are full of civilian corpses,” she added.

According to Zelensky, thanks to humanitarian corridors established in the country, more than 180,000 Ukrainians managed to escape the fighting, including more than 9,000 people from Mariupol.

“But the occupiers continue to block humanitarian aid, especially in sensitive areas. It’s a well-known tactic. (…) It’s a war crime,” he warned.

According to Ukraine’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office, a Ukrainian journalist from the Hromadske broadcaster was kidnapped by Russian forces in Berdyansk, and is “missing”.

Since February 24, more than 3.2 million Ukrainians have gone into exile, nearly two-thirds of them to Poland, sometimes just a step before continuing their exodus.

According to a March 18 count by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at least 816 civilians died in the country and more than 1,333 were injured. The organisms believe, however, that the real number is higher.

– Humanitarian Emergency – Humanitarian needs are “increasingly urgent”, with more than 200,000 people without water in the Donetsk region and “severe shortages” of food, water and medicine, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said in Friday.

The mayor of Mikolaiv (south) indicated on Facebook that several neighboring towns were already occupied by the Russians and that his town had been heavily attacked.

“The day was difficult,” lamented Oleksandr Senkevich.

According to Ukrainian media, the Russian army carried out a large-scale attack, killing at least 40 soldiers at its headquarters.

So far, Ukrainian authorities have not offered a global death toll in the country.

Bombing continued on Friday in Kiev and Kharkiv (northwest), the country’s second-largest city, where at least 500 people have been killed since the start of the war.

The capital has been emptied of at least half of its 3.5 million inhabitants. According to the prefecture, 222 people died, including 60 civilians.

As for military casualties, Zelensky cited the deaths of “about 1,300” Ukrainian servicemen on March 12, while Moscow reported nearly 500 dead in its ranks on March 2.

