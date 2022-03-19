Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine; understand the power of destruction | World

Russia intensified its offensive in Ukraine on Saturday and confirmed the use, for the first time, of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The attack, according to state news agency Ria Novosti, was intended to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine. The Russian government itself released a video above, which would be from the moment of the attack. Next, understand why hypersonic missiles are considered more destructive and dangerous than regular missiles:

Launched from MiF-31 fighter jets, t capable of hitting targets from 2,000 kilometers away

reach speed ten times that of sound and travel at 6 thousand kilometers per hour

and travel at 6 thousand kilometers per hour Are able to perform maneuvers .

. This type of missile challenges all air defense systems .

. Russia has never reported on the use of this ballistic missile in either of the two conflicts in which it participates – Ukraine and Syria.

“On March 18, the Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse of missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the village of Delyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region,” said Major General Igor Konashenkov. , spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Animation shown by Russia shows Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Missile is able to perform maneuvers after launch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a statement on March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that it was time for Moscow to seriously agree to “talk” about peace. Zelensky considered that “the negotiations on peace and security in Ukraine are the only opportunity that Russia has to minimize the damage caused by its own mistakes”.

“It’s time to meet. It’s time to talk. It’s time to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine,” the head of state reiterated in a video filmed at night on a deserted street in Kiev and posted on Facebook. “Otherwise, the losses for Russia will be such that it will take several generations to recover.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Kiev and Moscow have held several rounds of negotiations, both in person and by videoconference. The fourth started on Monday. The head of the Russian delegation spoke on Friday night about a “conciliation” of positions on the issue of a neutral status for Ukraine – similar to that of Sweden and Austria – and advances in the demilitarization of the country. However, he also said there were “nuances” to discuss the “security guarantees” required by Ukraine.

But a member of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak, warned that the “statements from the Russian side are only the beginning of their demands”.

“Our position has not changed: ceasefire, withdrawal of (Russian) troops and strong security guarantees with concrete formulas,” he tweeted.

Cars with shattered windows, gunshot marks and white flags leave Mariupol this Thursday (17).

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed radio and intelligence centers near Odessa, in Velikodolinske and Veliki Dalnik. Ukraine, for its part, admitted on Saturday that it had “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov, despite Russia’s de facto control of the entire coastline since early March and the siege of the strategic port city of Mariupol.

In addition, the Russian army said on Friday that it was able to enter and fight in the city center alongside troops from the breakaway “republic” of Donetsk. According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Vadim Denisenko, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the situation is “catastrophic” in Mariupol. “The fight takes place for Azovstal”, a large steel mill on the outskirts of the city. “One of the biggest steel mills in Europe is really being ruined”, he lamented.

Ukrainian authorities also accused the Russian air force of “deliberately” bombing the Mariupol theater on Wednesday, which Russia denied. In an air raid shelter under this building there were “more than a thousand” people, mainly “women, children and the elderly”, according to the prefecture of this port on the Sea of ​​Azov.

Zelensky said more than 130 survivors were pulled from the rubble. “Unfortunately, some suffered serious injuries. But at this time, we have no information on deaths,” he said, explaining that “rescue operations are continuing.”

Families who managed to flee the city said that the corpses lay on the streets for days and that at night they took refuge in the basements, with sub-zero temperatures, hunger and thirst. “It’s not Mariupol anymore, it’s hell,” said Tamara Kavunenko, 58. “The streets are full of civilian corpses,” she added.

According to Zelensky, thanks to humanitarian corridors established in the country, more than 180,000 Ukrainians managed to escape the fighting, including more than 9,000 people from Mariupol. “But the occupiers continue to block humanitarian aid, especially in sensitive areas. It’s a well-known tactic. (…) It’s a war crime,” he warned.

Since February 24, more than 3.2 million Ukrainians have gone into exile, nearly two-thirds of them to Poland, sometimes just a step before continuing their exodus.

According to a March 18 count by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at least 816 civilians died in the country and more than 1,333 were injured. The organisms believe, however, that the real number is higher.

Refugees leave Ukraine via the Moldovan border

Humanitarian needs are “increasingly urgent”, with more than 200,000 people without water in the Donetsk region and “severe shortages” of food, water and medicine, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said on Friday. The mayor of Mikolaiv (south) indicated on Facebook that several neighboring towns were already occupied by the Russians and that his town had been heavily attacked. “The day was difficult,” lamented Oleksandr Senkevich.

According to Ukrainian media, the Russian army carried out a large-scale attack, killing at least 40 soldiers at its headquarters. So far, Ukrainian authorities have not offered a global death toll in the country.

Bombing continued on Friday in Kiev and Kharkiv (northwest), the country’s second-largest city, where at least 500 people have been killed since the start of the war. The capital has been emptied of at least half of its 3.5 million inhabitants. According to the city, 222 people died, including 60 civilians.