Russian billionaire owns fertilizer factory in Araguari

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his military invasion of Ukraine in mid-February, Russian companies have been receiving international sanctions and more trade barriers. European Union countries and the United Kingdom have increased this pressure against the country by focusing on the economic issue, with sanctions and embargoes on commercial transactions with Russian-owned mega-companies, reaching the so-called “oligarchs”, businessmen with billions of fortunes and close to President Putin. Major shareholders of organizations around the world, companies have already felt the impact of the measures and are taking actions to avoid further losses.

One of these “oligarchs” is the Russian Andrey Melnichenko. In 2021, Forbes magazine ranked him as the eighth richest man in Russia. The name was also on the list of Russian oligarchs released by the US government in 2018. Melnichenko’s fortune is valued at around US$18 billion, equivalent to R$90 billion. The value is above the financial wealth of the richest Brazilian in the world, investor Jorge Paulo Lehmann, with his US$ 16.9 billion. In recent days, the international news has made the rounds of the seizure, in Italy, of one of his assets: a modern and luxurious yacht valued at US$ 578 million (the equivalent of R$ 2.9 billion) that was anchored in the city of Trieste, Italian coast.

Part of the Russian tycoon’s wealth comes from his ventures around the world. The main one is the fertilizer and fertilizer conglomerate “EuroChem Group”, which has several businesses around the world and in Brazil. The conglomerate supplies fertilizers for agricultural production. On the 10th, he resigned as director and main beneficiary of the company.

The decision was made, according to the company’s advisory, so as not to harm the group’s business. “EuroChem Group, a leading global fertilizer producer, announces that Andrey Melnichenko has resigned from his position as non-executive director of the board of directors and has withdrawn as the main beneficiary,” the note reads.

The text also cites the inclusion of the name Melnichenko on the EU sanctions list and that the measure “was taken to ensure that EuroChem is able to continue providing nutrients for agriculture to millions of people around the world helping to ensure food security. global”, says the company’s note.

The conglomerate’s factory is installed in Araguari

Among Eurochem’s activities in Brazil is one of the plants of Fertilizantes Tocantins, located in Araguari. The project was implemented in 2019. The factory has a capacity of up to 6 thousand tons per day. The investment in the project reached R$ 91 million, according to the company,

The Araguari factory is built on an area of ​​158 thousand square meters, with a factory area of ​​27 thousand square meters. The static storage capacity is 100 thousand tons.

The group is currently headquartered in Goiânia (Goiás) and has eight other fertilizer manufacturing units in the municipalities of Porto Nacional (TO), São Luís (MA), Querência (MT), Sinop (MT), Rondonópolis (MT) ), Catalão (GO), Barcarena (PA) and Luis Eduardo Magalhães (BA). The company produces fertilizers used in agricultural production, containing elements in the mixtures such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

According to the group’s website, “EuroChem started potash production at its Usolskiy mine in early 2018, and is continuing to develop a second operation in VolgaKaliy, Russia. It became one of the only three companies in the world with production capacity in the three main mineral groups (NPK) and the only one that has its own logistics and distribution network”, highlights the institutional text.