Russian Chancellor Says Brazil, China And India Don’t Want To Take Orders From ‘Uncle Sam’ | Ukraine and Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Brazil, among other countries, does not want to take orders from “Uncle Sam”, in reference to the US government.

In an interview published on Friday (18) by Russian state broadcaster RT, Lavrov listed China, India, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico as countries that, like Russia, would not accept taking orders from the US.

“There are actors who would never accept a global village with an American sheriff,” said the Russian chancellor. “China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico. I’m sure these countries don’t want to be in a position where Uncle Sam orders them to do something and they say ‘Yes sir’.”

During the interview, Lavrov said that Russia has lost all illusions about trusting the West and Moscow will never accept a US-dominated worldview.

The g1 asked the Itamaraty if the Brazilian government provided the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with information that corroborated this statement and how it could interfere in relations between Brazil and the US. Until the last update of this report, Itamaraty had not responded.

Brazil has maintained a position against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its UN votes, despite President Bolsonaro’s not clearly taking a stand against Moscow’s initiative, which Vladimir Putin’s government classifies as a “special military operation”. The Brazilian representative at the United Nations voted in favor of a resolution against the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, together with the vast majority of countries.

“We renew our call for the total cessation of hostilities, for the withdrawal of troops and for the immediate resumption of diplomatic dialogue,” Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said at the time.

This Thursday (18), the Brazilian representative in the UN Security Council, João Genésio Almeida, reinforced the position against the Russian invasion and stated that the immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the guarantee of safe passage of civilians “is fundamental “.

“Only with a comprehensive and respected ceasefire is it possible to give quick and safe access to humanitarian assistance to those in need,” Almeida said.