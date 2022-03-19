Russian cosmonauts arrive at the station dressed in Ukrainian colors

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived today at the ISS (International Space Station), wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that seemed to match the Ukrainian flag. Officially, however, they did not say if the outfit was a tribute or protest or if it was just a coincidence.

Oleg Atemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov were the first to arrive at the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month. (Watch the video below)

The flight was carried out without any problems and connected to the ISS after about three hours of travel, after its launch in Kazakhstan. The three Russians join cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and astronauts from the United States (Raya Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barrow and Mark Vande Hei) and Germany (Matthias Maurer).

On the 30th, Shkaplerov, Dubrov and Vande Hei return to Earth. (To watch the full broadcast of the arrival of the cosmonauts, click here)

Despite heavy international sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, work on the ISS was not affected. All the space agencies that have professionals on the station at the moment—Nasa, Roscosmos and the ESA (European Space Agency) — confirmed that work on site will proceed as normal.

However, the partnership between ESA and Roscosmos was heavily affected in other projects, such as the second part of the European mission to Mars, ExoMars, and the launch of four missions that involved the Galileo satellite constellation and the development of the Ariane 6 rocket – all suspended.

Also at the European level, Germany announced that it ended a space science research partnership with Russia.

Russia threatens to leave American astronaut in space

Last week, the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to abandon American astronaut Mark Vande Hei in space after the United States announced sanctions against the country, according to information initially released by the ABC TV network.

US President Joe Biden announced at the end of February that he would bar the export of high-tech items to the Eastern European country, to affect the Russian airline industry and space program.

According to the broadcaster, he published a video in Russian in which he threatens to leave Vande Hei in space and disconnect the Russian segment of the International Space Station, a project that has existed for more than 20 years with the participation of the US, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada. .

With 355 days on board, Vande Hei is the astronaut who spent the most time on the station, which is 408 km from Earth’s orbit. His return is scheduled for the end of this month, in a Russian spacecraft, together with two cosmonauts from the country.