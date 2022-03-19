Russian Foreign Minister says Brazil and other countries do not want to take orders from the US – News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published this Friday (18) that Brazil does not want to be “taking orders” from the United States. The Russian chancellor also cites Argentina, China, India and Mexico among the countries that would “never accept” a world ruled by Uncle Sam.

“There are characters who would never accept a global village under the American sheriff,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian network RT. “China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico. I’m sure these countries don’t want to be in a position where Uncle Sam orders them to do something and they say ‘yes sir’”.

Brazil, China and India, along with South Africa, are Russia’s partners in BRICS — a group formed by emerging countries to stimulate economic relations between nations. However, in the war in Ukraine, countries seem to have different opinions.





In early March, the UN voted on a Resolution against Russian invasion of Eastern Europe and only Brazil was in favor of the measure. South Africa, India and China preferred to abstain, while Russia was against it.

For Lavrov, the military operation in Ukraine – as the Russians call the war – shows Western hostility to his country. The chancellor believes that Russia would never be accepted as an equal after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“We are not closing the door on the West, they are doing it. But when they come to their senses, and when this door is reopened, […] we will cooperate with them knowing full well that we cannot be sure that they can be trusted,” says Lavrov.



