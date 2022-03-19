Russian soldiers reportedly shooting themselves in the leg to avoid war

Russian soldiers are reportedly shooting themselves, local press alleges (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Belarusian media outlet Nexta, Russian soldiers were allegedly shooting themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine. The information was released after the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) intercepted a possible phone conversation between a mother and a soldier.

In the audio, the soldiers would be using Ukrainian ammunition to appear that they were hit by rivals. In early March, attention was drawn to cases of Russian soldiers crying as they were surrendered in Ukraine.

“Another SBU intercepted conversation [Serviço de Segurança da Ucrânia] shows how demoralized and broken the invading army is: Russian occupiers are looking for ‘Ukrainian ammunition’ to shoot themselves in the legs and go to hospital.”

As translated the SBU in a video on YouTube, in the conversation, the mother says that she is “completely alone” and that she wants to go to a military office to demand the return of her son, who would be the soldier.

“They’re not going to send me back. Here, people who refuse to serve get eight years in prison,” he says.

According to the soldier, 120 people were sent back to hospital with injuries. “We have 120 wounded and 350 dead,” says the man.

“Our brigade is not ready for combat anymore. If you are attacked now, we will be destroyed, that’s it. We don’t have tanks anymore, there’s nothing left. Ukrainians blasted everything with mortars. Do you know what we really want to do? I will tell you this in confidence: we want to shoot each other in the legs with 7.62 mm bullets from Ukraine and return to the hospital in Budenovsk [no sul da Rússia], just like the boys did. We just wanted to shoot our own legs so they could bandage us and send us to the hospital. I hope God allows me to live to do that,” he reports.

Due to severe Russian punishments for giving up the war, the way soldiers found to avoid such punishments is to use enemy munitions in a way that wounds inflicted on the battlefield do not appear self-inflicted, according to the New York Post.

The publication of a video reportedly showed captured Russian soldiers as they apologized for killing Ukrainian civilians. In the images, they allegedly admitted that the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin was a “terrible mistake”.

The images raised questions about whether Ukraine is violating the Geneva Conventions, a series of treaties relating to international humanitarian law that provide protection for prisoners of war.