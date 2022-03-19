Sahara sand cloud paints Alpine snow brown; see the video

Dust from the Sahara desert arrived in Switzerland and transformed local landscapes. In the Alps, a large mountain range in the region, the sky turned orange and the snow was “painted” in shades of brown and red, reminiscent of images of the planet Mars.

The astonishment was so great that inhabitants of Swiss cities recorded videos showing the new coloring of the environment, which also occurred on the ski slopes, with the darkening of the snow.

according to Metsula similar effect happened in other corners of Europe, as in the case of some points in the mountains of the Pyreneesin France, which dawned covered in Saharan sand, as well as in London, where residents were surprised by a muddy and dark rain, because of the contact of the layer of dust with the typical humidity of the city air.

A bit of Sahara in the Swiss Alps! This misty yellow-orange sky that we can see today in Switzerland is due to sand particles from the Sahara. This type of event is not new and was already observed last year (video). pic.twitter.com/iA9ce1BeBN — House of Switzerland (@HofSwitzerland) March 15, 2022

These changes have been part of the routine of many Europeans since Monday (15), when the first records appeared.

What it is?

The phenomenon known as the Godzilla dust cloud was already expected by meteorologists and usually manifests itself from late spring to early autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. These clouds move from the African continent, mainly Chad, Mali and Algeria, and make a long crossing over the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas and Europe.

Saharan sand stands out for being less dense than the sand found on beaches, so it can be easily lifted and blown by the winds and reach high points in the atmosphere.

However, one factor that is worrying experts this time is the intensity of this dust. In addition, its path does not necessarily remain the same as in previous years. Instead of moving west, the dust layer is moving north. This is a result of the influence of Storm Celia, a strong low pressure system, which hits the Iberian Peninsula. Experts estimate that the windstorms should help Saharan dust reach the Scandinavian region, particularly countries like Norway, Sweden and Finland. There is even the possibility of reaching the Arctic.

On the other hand, large amounts of dust also reached other nations further south of the continent such as Spain and Portugal. NASA scientists pointed out that this effect was caused by a kind of whirlpool, a center of low pressure, located off the coast of Morocco.

Another consequence of this cloud of sand is the worsening of air quality. At atmospheric control stations in several Spanish provinces, indices showed on Tuesday (16) that the air quality quickly became harmful to health, especially for those with respiratory problems and allergies, due to PM10 particles in suspension.

Relationship with the dark rains?

This process is known to scientists as calima, an event that brings together a large amount of dust and sand particles in the atmosphere, like at this time, the one that originates from the Godzilla cloud. But when the first layers of rain appear, the result is an immense rain of mud.

The high concentration of sand with the humidity of the air contributes to the loss of visibility of the environment, which for humans, represents a safety alert.

But, calima is not seen as a health threat. It just consists of a mixture of sand and dust in an atmosphere where the humidity is intense.