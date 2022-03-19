Santos: Woman gets deformed buttocks after injection and loses her job

Woman gets deformed buttocks after injection and loses her job / Photo/ Personal File

A 38-year-old woman was left with a deformed left buttock after receiving an injection in an emergency room in Santos. The case is being investigated.

Bruna França Sobral worked as a caregiver for the elderly, and because she felt a little short of breath, she went to the Northwest Zone Emergency Care Unit on January 7th. She was afraid of having contracted covid, but this hypothesis was discarded during the service, as she had no other symptoms of the disease.

According to the patient, she was diagnosed with asthma and the doctor prescribed a steroid in the buttock. Soon after the nurse applied the medication, she began to feel a burning sensation in her buttocks. She returned home and spent the next day in excruciating pain, which was getting worse and worse. Her buttocks were swelling and getting redder and redder. Then she went back to the UPA, and a benzetacil was prescribed in the other buttock.

However, Bruna reported that the second application did not solve the problem, and her case only got worse. She even spent a week in the UPA, and claims that at no time was a blood test requested by the medical team.

After she couldn’t stand the pain and fever any longer, the patient sought private care, and in this other hospital, a blood test was requested, and she was hospitalized. At the scene, it was found that Bruna had a serious infection. She needed to take an IV. As she could not afford to pay more days, she was allowed to finish treatment at home.

Bruna also reports that, after the private care, due to the pain and the opening of the wound, she had to return to the UPA. She did more tests, then went to the health center, and there she was instructed on the proper treatment, which she would have by the SUS. Bruna says that she found people who helped her at Policlínica José Menino.

The patient is still undergoing medical follow-up, and awaits a return visit to know her health status. According to her, the last ultrasound showed that there is a cyst and fluid still in the infected area.

Bruna even lost her job because she couldn’t bear to go to work in pain. The gluteus on the left side, in addition to being deformed, also has a scar. She said she was very upset about the situation.