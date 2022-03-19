Schwarzenegger tells Russians their leaders are lying; watch the video – Culture

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said this Thursday, the 17th, to the russian people that they are getting the wrong information about the your country’s offensive on Ukraineand made an appeal to the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto stop the attack.

The Hollywood star said in a video nine minutes in twitter that the Kremlin is intentionally lying to the Russians by saying that the invasion is intended to “denazify” Ukraine. Russia describes its actions as a “special operation”.

“Ukraine did not start this war, nor did the nationalists or the Nazis,” he said, pointing out that the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr Zelensky, is Jewish. “This is not the war of the Russian people.”

The biggest invasion of Europe since World War II destroyed Ukrainian cities and sent more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

It is unclear how many people in Russia know about the war after the Kremlin cut off access to various media channels and websites.

Schwarzenegger called on Russians to spread the truth about the “human catastrophe” and told Russian protesters the world was watching.

“The world has seen your bravery. We know that you have suffered the consequences of your courage,” he said. “You are my new heroes.”