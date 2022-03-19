Sending air defense system to Ukraine would destabilize situation, says Russia

(Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that sending Ukraine’s air defense systems, as requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to the U.S. Congress the day before, would be a destabilizing factor that would not bring peace. to the country.

Zelenskiy urged US lawmakers on Wednesday to do more to protect their country from Russian invasion, pushing for the imposition of a no-fly zone and calling for aircraft and defensive systems.

“Such deliveries… would be a destabilizing factor that would definitely not bring peace to Ukraine,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference.

“In the long term, they could have far more dangerous consequences,” he added.

The United States and its allies want to prevent the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance from being dragged into the conflict in Ukraine, but have been providing military aid to Kiev since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.

Moscow calls its offensive in Ukraine a “special operation” to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it sees as dangerous nationalists.

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sunday that NATO could discuss sending his country’s Soviet-made S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.

(Report by Reuters)