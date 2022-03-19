Sex prank ends with glass cup stuck in woman’s bladder

posted on 03/18/2022 19:41 / updated on 03/18/2022 19:42



(credit: Reproduction/Ahmed Chaabouni)

In Tunisia, a case surprised doctors at a hospital in the city of Sfax, after an X-ray of a 42-year-old woman showed that she had a cup inside her bladder.

According to reports, the woman had suffered from the pain for years and had never gone to the doctor to find out what was happening. The cause of discomfort was the object that was allocated to the organ.

But the story had yet another twist. according to New York Postthe woman would have used the cup as a sex toy years earlier, a practice called “urethral probing,” in which women induce an object into the urethra rather than the vagina, to heighten sexual pleasure and arousal.

After further examination, doctors also found that the woman had higher than normal red blood cells, showing a reaction from the body of a possible infection.

In addition, they noticed that there were a series of stones inside the woman’s bladder, with the surprising size of 8 cm in size. The stone has the potential to grow around anything, as in the case of the woman, where the stones grew around the cup.

After removing the stones and the glass from the body, the woman was discharged after two days in the hospital.