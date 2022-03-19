Six countries denounce the ‘disinformation’ spread by Russia at the UN

posted on 03/18/2022 15:44



(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Six Western countries that are members of the UN Security Council denounced this Friday (18) the use of this organization by Moscow to spread “disinformation” and “propaganda”.

The delegations made their statement ahead of a meeting requested by Russia and focusing on biological weapons allegedly present in the Ukraine conflict, the Council’s tenth since the invasion of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory.

“This meeting, and these lies, are designed with one purpose: to deflect responsibility from Russia for this war and the humanitarian catastrophe it has caused,” they said in a joint statement, read by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. .

The high diplomat was accompanied by representatives from France, Norway, Albania, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The Security Council had already held a similar meeting last week, claimed by Russia.

During this new session, the United States reiterated that “Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program” in place for the current conflict. “We continue to believe that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people,” added Thomas-Greenfield.

Western delegations recalled that the competition on chemical and biological issues is on Russia’s side, while Moscow reiterates its accusations that biological laboratories were set up in Ukraine in collaboration with the United States and its allies.