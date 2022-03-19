SP and 15 other states make the use of a mask more flexible; studies show high efficacy of PFF2 in closed places

18 March 2022 Updated 8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Countries and States have relaxed the mandatory use of masks against covid

The use of masks known as respirators (such as N95 and PFF2/FFP2) has proven to be largely effective in preventing the transmission of covid-19 during the pandemic, according to several studies around the world.

But with the decline in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths and the advance of vaccination, several countries and also Brazilian states have announced the end of the mandatory use of the mask in open or closed places.

At least 17 federation units already make the use of equipment in closed places more flexible, with some exceptions (such as public transport and health units, for example). But several experts (and some governors) have said that this easing has been hasty and could lead to an explosion of cases, putting a large part of the population at risk.

It is also important to remember that covid-19 still kills more than 300 people a day in Brazil. In all, at least 656,000 people died in the country as a result of the disease. And not everyone is fully vaccinated against covid: less than half of people under 50 have taken the third dose (“booster”).

In addition, there are several concerns around the omicron subvariant (BA.2) and the “deltacron” variant (nickname given to the new lineage AY.4/BA.1) and the increase in infections in locations in Asia and Europe, such as Hong Kong, China, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

In the case of Brazil, the most recent state to relax its rules for mandatory mask use was São Paulo. On 03/17, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), decreed the end of the requirement for the use of facial protection against covid-19 in closed environments, except public transport and health units.

According to the representative, the decision was made based on “a technical note from the Scientific Committee that demonstrates a consistent improvement in the epidemiological situation in the State”.

Each state has adopted its own rule. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, a decree published on 03/03 by the governor, Claudio Castro (PL), left it up to the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro to make or not the use of a mask in closed places.

”Regardless of the decision taken by each municipal secretary, those people who wish to continue wearing a mask indoors or outdoors can do so. We recommend that people with respiratory signs and symptoms keep wearing the mask if they are going to be in contact with other people. The ideal is for these people to isolate themselves”, said the state secretary of health of RJ, Alexandre Chieppe.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Any mask is better than none, experts say, but the N95/PFF2 offers the highest protection

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), announced the end of the mandatory use of masks on 03/10, but admitted a few days later that face protection may be mandatory again if the number of infections increases significantly again.

On the other hand, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), said that the decision on whether or not to revoke the mandatory use of masks in open and closed places will only be taken in April. “We are monitoring the number of active cases, I think there is no need to rush. Caution to save human lives is always the best way, without haste. If the numbers continue to fall, there is every chance of taking off the masks in open environments.”

Epidemiologist Ethel Maciel says that “even though governments have removed restrictions, the pandemic continues, the vulnerable (elderly, people with immunosuppressive diseases) continue to need to protect themselves and the mask remains an effective preventive measure”.

For virologist biologist and scientific promoter Atila Iamarino, “it is still early (to revoke the mandatory use of a mask). And especially for children under 5 (no vaccine) and the elderly, the risk is still very high.”

Importance of wearing a mask

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “the use of masks is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of covid-19”. “Any mask is better than no mask,” warns the center.

For the Brazilian Ministry of Health, “the use of face masks, including fabric ones, is strongly recommended for the entire population in collective environments, especially in public transport and at events and meetings, as a form of individual protection, reducing the risk potential for exposure of the virus especially from asymptomatic individuals”.

However, several experts point out that fabric masks offer little protection, and new variants of the coronavirus, such as delta, omicron (and subvariant BA.2) and “deltacron” (name not official of the new lineage AY.4/BA.1).

Masks known as respirators (such as N95 or PFF2/FFP2 type masks) provide the most protection.

Next, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and respirators such as the KN95 (a variation on the N95) offer the most protection. But the US government warns that many KN95 masks from several different manufacturers have not passed technical tests – so it is recommended that only masks that have certification are used.