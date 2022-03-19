SP and 15 other states make the use of a mask more flexible; studies show high efficacy of PFF2 in closed places

Countries and States have relaxed the mandatory use of masks against covid

Countries and States have relaxed the mandatory use of masks against covid

The use of masks known as respirators (such as N95 and PFF2/FFP2) has proven to be largely effective in preventing the transmission of covid-19 during the pandemic, according to several studies around the world.

But with the decline in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths and the advance of vaccination, several countries and also Brazilian states have announced the end of the mandatory use of the mask in open or closed places.

At least 17 federation units already make the use of equipment in closed places more flexible, with some exceptions (such as public transport and health units, for example). But several experts (and some governors) have said that this easing has been hasty and could lead to an explosion of cases, putting a large part of the population at risk.

It is also important to remember that covid-19 still kills more than 300 people a day in Brazil. In all, at least 656,000 people died in the country as a result of the disease. And not everyone is fully vaccinated against covid: less than half of people under 50 have taken the third dose (“booster”).

