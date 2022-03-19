SP withdraws mandatory use of mask indoors | Sao Paulo

The governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) signed the decree that ends the mandatory use of mask in closed places, after 679 days from the start of the measure. The rule goes into effect from this Thursday (17).

The use of masks will remain mandatory. only in places intended for the provision of health services and in public transport. The mask becomes optional to other environments such as schools and commerce.

Where is the mask still mandatory?

Mandatory use: buses, subways, trains and respective access points (embarkation and disembarkation); hospitals, clinics, health units.

Optional use: schools, offices, gyms, malls, stores.

schools, offices, gyms, malls, stores. In the capital of São Paulo: taxis, app cars and road buses

Government of São Paulo releases the use of masks in closed places

“Finally without masks! I just signed a decree that immediately releases the use of masks in closed places in SP. The advance of vaccination and the drop in hospitalizations and deaths allow this measure. Long awaited moment after two challenging years. I’m very happy! “, said Doria on Twitter.

In a note released to the press, the governor stated that he made the decision after guidance from the scientific committee.

“This afternoon I received a technical note from the Scientific Committee that demonstrates a consistent improvement in the epidemiological situation in the state. That’s why I decided, with the support of these scientists and doctors, to immediately abolish the mandatory use of a mask in all environments, with the exception of health units, hospitals and public transport “, said Doria.

The committee’s technical note states that, 14 days after Carnival, “the pattern of progressive improvement in epidemiological indicators was maintained, as observed during the weeks preceding the aforementioned holiday, indicating that the transmission of Sars-Cov-2 in the state of São Paulo continues in progressive reduction.” Read more details about Covid data in the state below.

The mandatory use of the protection item in open places had already been extinguished on March 9 in the state.

At least 16 Brazilian capitals have already stopped requiring (or have set a date to abandon the requirement) the use of masks in open spaces, according to data gathered by the Ministry of Health. g1 until Wednesday night (16).

Of these, six also decided to abolish mandatory indoor environments: São Paulo, Maceió, Florianópolis, Natal, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. The first was Rio de Janeiro, on March 7.

Last week, the state administration had stated that the use of the mask would still be mandatory in schools, but that it could completely withdraw the obligation in the coming weeks, if the pandemic indicators continue to fall.

1 of 2 Governor João Doria removes a mask during the announcement of the end of the mandatory for the protection item in open environments. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Governor João Doria removes a mask during the announcement of the end of the mandatory for the protection item in open environments. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

“With the growth of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, possibly in two weeks the government can evaluate the release of the full use of masks. But this will depend on the conscience of each person. If everything continues to go well, until March 23, São Paulo can announce the complete release of the use of masks in all environments and in all circumstances,” he said.

The release of masks has been studied since the end of last year by the Scientific Committee that guides the management of João Doria (PSDB).

However, with the arrival and advancement of the omicron variant, the government decided to maintain the rule, initially planned until the end of March. Since last week, however, Doria has already optimistically signaled a change in the rule.

2 of 2 End of mandatory use of masks to protect against coronavirus in open places: in the photo, a person holds a mask in São Paulo this Wednesday (9). — Photo: VINCENT BOSSON/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO End of mandatory use of masks to protect against coronavirus in open places: in the photo, a person holds a mask in São Paulo this Wednesday (9). — Photo: VINCENT BOSSON/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Fall in new admissions

as showed the g1the São Paulo metropolitan region recorded at the beginning of this month the lowest moving average of new hospitalizations for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were, on average, 145.8 hospitalizations caused by the disease on March 6. The previously best index was 146.28 on December 5, 2021.

At the worst moment of the pandemic, in March 2021, the index reached 1,819 new daily admissions in Greater SP.

At the time, the state faced exhaustion of beds and at least 230 people with Covid-19 or suspected died in line for an ICU bed in the metropolitan region.

The mandatory use of a protective mask against the coronavirus started on public transport in Greater São Paulo, on May 4, 2020.

Three days later, on May 7, it became mandatory throughout the state on the streets, public places, establishments, state public offices and in transport by application.