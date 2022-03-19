Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – US President will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US will retaliate if he actively supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi, meanwhile, has signaled a subtle shift in China’s Covid-19 policy to ease the stress on the Chinese economy.

Russia avoids default – at least for now – but raises it further out of fears it intends to escalate the war. The Brazilian government creates strategies to change the presidency of Petrobras (SA:).

GameStop (NYSE:) shares fall after surprising loss in the holiday quarter.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, March 18th.

1. Silva and Luna can step down

The fuel soap opera in Brazil gains momentum with speculation that, in the next chapters, the government should force General Joaquim Silva e Luna out of the Petrobras presidency. In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been criticizing the state-owned company’s stance because of its pricing policy and the decision to increase transfers to refineries.

According to O Globo, the plan to withdraw Silva e Luna from Petrobras would be to remove his name from the list sent to compose the state-owned company’s Board of Directors at the next shareholders’ meeting on April 13. As the company’s bylaws dictate that the company’s president must be a director, the general would automatically be dismissed.

This strategy would have already been used in the departure of former Petrobras president Roberto Castello Branco, who left office in 2021 after disagreements with Bolsonaro over fuel prices. In place of Silva e Luna, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, would enter, who was appointed as president of the Council and would pass the position to someone else to preside over the state-owned company.

These speculations began yesterday afternoon, the 17th, which quickly penalized Petrobras’ actions. PN shares closed the market this Thursday with a drop of 2.66%, at R$ 30.01. In contrast, PetroRio (SA:) shares led the shares in the day’s rise, with an increase of 8.16% at R$ 25.05, surfing the soaring price of oil in the international market. (see below).

2. US talks to China about Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and warn him that China will face “costs” if its verbal support for Russia over Ukraine turns into more substantial aid, according to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

According to various media reports, the US is determined to stop China from undermining Western sanctions against the country and stop it from sending the military assistance it says the Kremlin has asked for. Russia denies having asked for help.

China – like India – abstained from the UN motion two weeks ago condemning Russia’s invasion, and official media largely followed the Russian line in blaming US-led NATO expansion for triggering the conflict. Chinese officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the damage to the world economy from sanctions imposed by the US, European Union (EU) and allies since the invasion.

Employees of the , and should speak later, giving their opinion on the events of the beginning of the week.

In addition, reports suggest that Russia is keeping its international debt payments, using central bank reserves that were supposed to be frozen under measures announced two weeks ago.

Newswire reports said bondholders began receiving interest payments totaling $117 million, averting what would have been a major default that would have sent shockwaves through the emerging market debt universe.

Bloomberg reported that several leading Russian companies such as Norilsk Nickel (OTC:) and Severstal (LON:), also met their external debt obligations. Russia’s central bank will hold a regular policy meeting later, and Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was previously reappointed for another term by President Vladimir Putin, will likely be asked about this week’s payments and future ones.

3. American stock market

US stock markets are expected to open lower later but still in the green for the week after two days of solid gains since the Federal Reserve raised shares for the first time in more than three years.

At 8:12 AM 100 futures were down 0.75%, while A and A were down 0.70% and 0.62%, respectively. The three indexes rose more than 1% on Thursday, following even bigger gains immediately after the Fed’s decision on Wednesday.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Boeing (NYSE:) (SA:), which was reported by Reuters to be in advanced talks with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) (SA:) on an order of about 100 of its 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

FedEx (NYSE:) (SA:) will be in the spotlight after its results spoke of mounting cost pressures, while GameStop’s turnaround again looks in doubt after it posted a surprising loss during the holiday quarter.

4. Xi signals change in Covid policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled a shift to the country’s “zero tolerance” policy for Covid, reinforcing hopes that the country will accept a virus that has become very difficult to completely suppress.

China “will strive to achieve the maximum effect of prevention and control at the lowest cost and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” Bloomberg reported at a meeting of the Politburo standing committee on Thursday.

The lockdowns in Shenzhen and Jilin over the past two weeks have not been as severe as those seen in 2020, although they were enough to lead to widespread factory closures. Shenzhen, a major industrial hub, is expected to ease its restrictions soon, local officials said on Thursday, but did not give a precise timetable.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, continues to suffer one of the highest death rates seen anywhere in the world, as a combination of low vaccination rates and high population density takes its toll.

In Europe, Germany is also expected to drop most of its Covid restrictions from Monday, despite an ongoing series of high infections.

5. Oil rises on fear of escalation in Ukraine

Crude oil prices rose again on Friday on fears of a further escalation to the war in Ukraine. US officials have warned that, after suffering repeated setbacks on the battlefield, Russia may be preparing to use chemical weapons to increase pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept their demands.

As of 8:15 am, U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.13% at $104.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.77% at $107.46.

Fears that Western sanctions could lead to a sudden halt in Russian exports seem unfounded, however. India has quadrupled its Russian oil imports this month to about 360,000 barrels a day, according to Kpler data cited by the Financial Times.

Baker Hughes and CFTC data round out the week of industry indicators.