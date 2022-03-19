Sustainable village created in Burkina Faso by architect Francis Kéré becomes a world reference | Look how nice it is

Sturdy walls, laterite blocks and gigantic roofs blend perfectly with the landscape: the “Opera Village”, or “Opera Village”, in Laongo, created by Burkinabe architect Francis Keré, the most recent Pritzker Prize winner, is characterized by mix art, education and ecology.

Located in a town near the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, it was conceived by its then director, the late German Christoph Schligensief. In the early 2010s, it began to be materialized by Keré, who this week became the first African architect to win the Pritzker Prize, the highest distinction in the profession.

Children at the Aldeia-Opera school

Stretching over 20 hectares, this cultural and artistic education project is designed in a spiral shape, with 26 buildings housing different workshops, a medical centre, guest rooms and a school.

It will also feature the so-called “opera”, a 700-seat indoor show and exhibition room that should be ready soon.

The buildings, which blend plants and granite rocks in perfect harmony, are located on top of a hill. In its construction, local materials were used, such as clay, laterite, granite and wood. The objective is for them to be resistant to the climatic conditions of the region, such as extreme heat, explains the complex’s administrator, Motandi Ouoba.

Escola da Aldeia-Opera

Francis Kéré “starts from simple materials, which we have in abundance (…), that our parents used, and makes them something noble”, adds Ouba.

“It’s the land, it’s everything that surrounds us. When you unite it, it brings something magnificent to life”, he adds.

In the “opera village”, the immense ceilings protrude from the walls, while the ventilation of the rooms allows keeping the temperature low inside, even when the thermometer outside is over 40 degrees.

bioclimatic buildings

Village-Opera Project

“He managed to make our buildings bioclimatic, with double roofs and vents to dissipate hot air,” continues the administrator.

Like the other buildings, the health center and the consultation and hospitalization rooms have dozens of large windows that slide up.

“With so many openings, patients feel less isolated by the hospitalization. They have a view of the landscape,” explains Dr. Issa Ouédraogo.

Spacious, bright and elegant, the classrooms contrast with the usual decor of other educational institutions in the country.

“We are proud of our school, which has beautiful architecture with all the conditions to work and study well”, celebrates Edwige Compaoré, teacher of the CM1 class.

Children in the Opera Village

“The architecture of the buildings changes everything. We are in perfect classrooms, because it is very hot here, and not everyone can afford fans or air conditioning”, adds the school’s director, Abdoulaye Ouédraogo, who also He is an actor and playwright.

In addition to the six common classrooms that accommodate 181 students, there is a specific room for music, dance, theater, visual arts, photography and audiovisual activities. Not by chance, the place also serves as a creative residence for artists, highlights Ouoba.

“Beautiful, sustainable and functional”

Village-Opera Building

“It’s comfortable as a living or working environment. It’s also beautiful and impressive. It reminds us that we can make something beautiful, sustainable and functional with local materials”, says the administrator.

With its unique architectural style, the “village” attracts around 2,500 visitors a year. And Motandi Ouoba hopes that Francis Kéré’s international recognition will help keep visitors curious.

“This prestigious award is everyone’s pride, especially in these times when the news from Burkina Faso is marked by terrorist attacks. We are happy for Mr Kéré, but also for us, who are among the first beneficiaries of his work”, congratulated.