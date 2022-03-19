Taliban arrest famous TV news anchor in Afghanistan – News

One of Afghanistan’s best-known television presenters has been detained by the Taliban, apparently for reporting that the authorities have banned the broadcasting of foreign drama series, independent television channel Tolonews confirmed on Friday.

The presenter Bahram Aman was detained last night (17) at the premises of Tolonews, along with the director of information, Khpalwak Sapai, and the legal adviser Nafi Khaleeq, the main Afghan independent network said in a statement.

The last two were released quickly, the channel adds.





“The three were arrested for disclosing information, according to which the authorities banned television stations from broadcasting foreign drama series,” the company detailed.

A member of Aman’s family, who asked not to be named, told AFP he was “concerned” as the Taliban had “already threatened” the journalist before.

Last November, the Taliban Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice banned the broadcasting of television series featuring women, except in cases that promote Islamic themes.





This rule was already applied in different ways, and now the Taliban seem to want to apply it more rigorously, according to Tolonews.

The news of the arrest of the three men provoked a quick reaction from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

We call for “the release of all persons detained by the armed men and an end to intimidation and threats against journalists and independent media,” the UN tweeted.