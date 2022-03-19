Taxi drivers cross Europe to help Ukrainian refugees | Ukraine and Russia

After arriving in Warsaw on foot and by car fleeing the war in Ukraine, 22-year-old Khrystyna Trach couldn’t find a way to get to Spain, where her sister lives.

Then I learned that a group of taxi drivers from Madrid had arrived in Poland to deliver essential aid and were returning to Spain on Monday with 134 Ukrainians from a refugee center in the Polish capital.

“They are our heroes,” Trach declared shortly after the convoy of 29 taxis arrived at a church in central Madrid on Thursday, to applause.

Most refugees are women and children who, like Trach, have friends or family in Spain. The group also included four dogs and a cat. Soon, they will have a protection status that will allow them to obtain residence and work permits.

“I’m going to look for work so I can have money and help my country and my family,” explained Trach, an orphan who left her grandparents in Kiev, where she worked as a telemarketer.

The convoy, with two drivers per vehicle who took turns at the wheel, left Madrid for Poland on Friday to cover the 6,000 km round trip. Among the taxi drivers were also Romanian and Ecuadorian immigrants.

Several drivers and passengers said goodbye between hugs and tears after they traveled through Europe together. Among them, Olha Shokarieva, a woman who went to Spain with her youngest son, leaving her husband and another son in Ukraine. They were “fighting for our lives, for our country’s independence,” she reported during the trip.

The idea for the convoy came during a conversation about the war that several taxi drivers had while waiting for customers at Madrid airport. When one driver suggested going to Poland to bring Ukrainian refugees to Spain, several others joined the project, said José Miguel Fúnez, a spokesman for the Madrid Professional Taxi Federation, which coordinated the operation.

Javier Hernandez, who transported a couple with their 12-year-old son, said he “couldn’t just stand there, idly by, after seeing the images of women and children fleeing the war.” The driver relativizes his action and says he did “just what he does all the time in Madrid: drive”.

Organizers estimate that the operation cost around 50,000 euros (R$276,000), mainly in fuel and tolls, paid for by donations, mainly from taxi drivers. The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid helped select refugees for the convoy.

tradition of solidarity

This is not the first time that Spanish taxi drivers have organized solidarity actions. After the terrorist attacks in Madrid at the Atocha train station in 2004, they mobilized to take the victims of this attack that left 191 dead to hospitals.

In 2020, at the height of the 2020 pandemic, they also transported home doctors, or carried patients to hospitals.