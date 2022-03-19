Telegram and WhatsApp feel pressure in Russia

Messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have avoided the lockdown in Russia, unlike some of the world’s biggest social networks, in a subtle tolerance that experts warn could end suddenly.

Years of tension between Moscow and Facebook and Twitter ended in confrontation following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, with the platforms targeting Russian state-linked media, prompting Moscow to curb them in response.

YouTube, which has also globally removed Kremlin-linked channels, faced a direct threat of being blocked on Friday after Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor accused the Google-owned site of “anti-Russian” behavior.

Messaging apps remain immune, at least so far, in part because Meta-owned WhatsApp is less suited to mass communication, while Telegram’s ability to spread information to large groups has been useful to independent media alike. as for the Kremlin itself.

“I think it unlikely that Russia will ban Telegram because it lacks platforms where it can operate,” believes Serguei Sanovich, a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University, who recalls that in 2020 the authorities aborted efforts to block the service.

Telegram, criticized for its lax content policies, offers Russian officials a forum to promote narratives related to its internationally condemned military incursion.

Russia still operates accounts on platforms such as Facebook despite the domestic service lockdown, but the Silicon Valley giant has removed posts from Moscow’s pages that contained misinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, Telegram has become an essential space for exchanging news about the war, with rapid growth caused by the Kremlin’s crackdown on independent media and the blocking of apps like Facebook and Instagram.

An average of 2.5 million new users joined Telegram daily over the past three weeks, the company said, up about 25% from previous weeks.

– ‘War on YouTube’ –

However, experts highlight the risk to Telegram and its users due to a lack of end-to-end encryption, potentially leaving the company susceptible to government pressure to misrepresent information.

Alp Toker, director of the monitoring group NetBlocks, notes that WhatsApp has implemented firewalls that provide insulation against this type of pressure.

“By improving your security and adopting end-to-end encryption technology, you basically protect your platform from legal risks and potential lawsuits over requests for access to content,” explains Toker.

Using WhatsApp between two users or in group chats makes the app less of a target for Russian authorities for now, but that could change if it becomes a major platform for anti-war protests.

“Roskomnadzor has been very concerned about channels and news and ways to spread information to large groups of people, for which WhatsApp and others are less effective,” says Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

However, Toker points out that the matter has not yet reached a critical point for the authorities, in part because social networks, many of them now blocked, played a key role in terms of collective organization.

“As these (platforms) disappear, the dynamic could change and messaging apps could become the next target,” he adds.

WhatsApp was one of the most popular apps in Russia during 2021, with around 67 million users or around 65% of netizens in the country – far above TikTok, Russian social platform VK, and even Telegram, according to eMarketer.

On that list, YouTube attracted more Russians than any other platform, with 76 million viewers in 2021.

Its popularity was due in part to the access it offered to everyday entertainment for Russians, who at the same time represented an audience for politicians and the government seeking their attention.

Sanovich, a Princeton researcher, points out that the platform has simply placed itself on the wrong side.

“They had a hard time controlling YouTube in terms of censorship, and YouTube’s recent measures make the platform less valuable as a space for foreign propaganda,” he detailed.

The lack of a domestic alternative with sufficient quality has also been a complicating factor for the government when it comes to deciding what to do with YouTube.

Toker, director of NetBlocks, warns that blocking YouTube means confronting Google and its offering of services, such as Gmail.

“Declaring war on YouTube means declaring war on the rest of the company. (…) Google is an important force in business and a significant connection to the outside world”, he says.

