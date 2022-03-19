Testicle of infected man could become coronavirus reservoir, study says

A research released by scientists from the Laboratory of Cell Biology of the Institute of Biological Sciences (ICB) of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) revealed that the coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) can survive for more than 25 days in male sexual organs.

The study was carried out with 11 patients of different ages who died due to covid-19. None of them had been vaccinated against the disease.

The data reveal that the virus uses immune cells as a possible entry route to infect the testicles of patients with severe covid-19, turning them into a “viral sanctuary”, as the experts defined it.

“We were also able to show that SARS-CoV-2 has a preference for cells that produce sperm and promotes tissue inflammation, causing hemorrhage and fibrosis like those that occur in the lung”, reported Guilherme Costa, biologist, master and doctor in Biological Sciences.

The ability of the testicle to function as a reservoir of coronavirus occurs because the organ itself tends to prevent the body’s defense cells from attacking what is being produced there (semen).

“The testicle is an environment in which the virus is little recognized by the immune system”, he explains. “Hence the concern about the possibility of contaminated semen in patients with COVID-19 and the delay in viral elimination from the body”, he points out.

According to the analysis, contamination of the patients’ testicles resulted in cellular changes in the sex glands, with emphasis on the massive loss of cells that generate sperm and the inhibition of cells that produce testosterone (male hormone), which were reduced by up to 30 times.

The researchers joined the chorus of scientists advocating vaccination against covid-19, as so far there is no study that demonstrates a negative effect of the vaccine on the sexual organs of patients.