The only major US airline that does not have the 737 MAX is considering ordering 100 jets

737 MAX 10 – Image: Boeing





The only major US airline that still does not have orders for the 737 MAX family has had past conversations with Boeing that did not result in a conclusion of an agreement to purchase the jets, however, the negotiations appear to have not ceased and would now be leading to fruiting.

According to the Reuters news agency this Friday, March 18, at least two sources linked to the negotiations say that an order for up to 100 units of the main Boeing project is in the process of being concluded with Delta Air Lines, with an announcement official next month.

More than a large number, the order would mainly involve the 737 MAX 10 variant, the largest in the family, which would represent an important reinforcement in Boeing’s fight to convince the US regulatory agency (FAA) and the country’s Congress to release certification of this version of the jet.

In addition, the agreement would represent a reconciliation with Delta, which in the last decade has been much closer to Airbus, with large orders for the European planes, and has also been involved in the dispute between Boeing and Bombardier.

The company had ordered the C-Series planes from the Canadian manufacturer, however, Boeing filed a lawsuit claiming that the agreement was below market price, harming competition.

The dispute resulted in a surcharge on Bombardier planes for importation into the United States, however, in the end, Airbus acquired the C-Serie project for itself and started producing the jets, now called the A220, in American territory, favoring Delta.

According to data from Planespotters, Delta’s current fleet comprises:

– 374 Airbus aircraft, models A220 (54 units), A319 (57), A320 (57), A321 (127), A330 (55) and A350 (24); and for

– 425 Boeing aircraft, models 737 NG (236), 757 (127) and 767 (62).



