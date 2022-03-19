Ukraine looks for survivors in Mariupol theater attacked; Explosions hit Lviv

Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, search for survivors in the rubble of a theater bombed by Russians in the city – Photo: UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Residents of Mariupol continue the search for survivors in the rubble of a bombed theater in this besieged city of Ukrainewhose invasion by Russia will be addressed in a conversation this Friday between the presidents of the United States and China.

The call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will be the fourth since the Democrat’s arrival in the White House and, according to Washington, will serve to warn Beijing against any support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden “will clearly state that China will bear responsibility for any act intended to support aggression and we will not hesitate to impose a cost on that,” US diplomacy chief Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Since the invasion began on February 24, the Chinese communist regime has tried to protect its fluid relationship with the Kremlin and has avoided asking Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

At the same time, however, it established a certain distance from an increasingly isolated Russia. For example, Beijing did not support a Russian resolution on the war in Ukraine in the UN Security Council, which was eventually withdrawn by Moscow.

Russian diplomats “resorted to co-sponsorship for the text and received no response,” said a diplomatic source who requested anonymity, implying that China and India supported the resolution and would not have voted in favor.

The diplomatic maneuvers and contacts take place as bombs continue to explode in Ukraine, where civilian casualties are in the hundreds and exiles exceed the three million mark, according to UN figures.

In the early hours of Friday, alarm sirens for bombings went off in the capital Kiev, in Kharkiv (northeast, the second largest city in the country) and in Odessa (southwest), on the Black Sea.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced a missile bombing of an aircraft repair factory in this large western Ukrainian city, which until now had not suffered from the violence.

“The factory has already been suspended, so there are no casualties at the moment,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.

Among the worst-hit cities is Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, which was besieged for two weeks.

All eyes are on a theater bombed on Wednesday, where more than 1,000 people had sought protection, according to local authorities.

City residents have begun clearing rubble and rescuing survivors of the attack, but there is still no official casualty toll.

Indeed, the Ukrainian representative for human rights, Liudmyla Denisova, claimed that “everyone survived” the attack.

Congressman Serguei Taruta also stated that the shelter inside the theater may have resisted. “It was made up of three parts and we still don’t know if they were damaged,” he wrote on Facebook.

Several people “went out in the morning, after residents had cleared the rubble on their own,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state”, while Moscow said it did not bomb the city and blamed the destruction of the theater on a Ukrainian far-right group.

The Mariupol prefecture highlighted a “critical” situation, with “non-stop” Russian bombing and extensive damage. According to the first estimates, 80% of the houses would have been destroyed.

Almost 30,000 people managed to get out of Mariupol in the last week and reports describe an atrocious scenario, without water, electricity and gas, which forced many people to drink melting snow or build fires to cook the little food.

“In the streets there are bodies of many dead civilians,” Tamara Kavunenko, 58, told AFP. “It’s not Mariupol anymore … it’s hell,” she said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the country’s army and its separatist allies were fighting in central Mariupol.

“In Mariupol, units of the (self-proclaimed, ndr) People’s Republic of Donetsk, with the support of Russian forces, are tightening the siege and fighting the nationalists in the center of the city,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

He further said that Russian troops and Lugansk separatists control 90% of the territory of the Ukrainian region of the same name. Shortly before the offensive, Moscow recognized the independence of the breakaway territories of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Despite economic sanctions and international pressure, after three weeks of offensive Moscow shows no signs of easing, despite negotiations between the two sides.

Putin calls the offensive a “success” and his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declared that “the overwhelming majority” of Russians support the president’s actions. The rest are “traitors,” he said.

The ground advance, however, appears to have stalled and Russia is increasingly turning to air and long-range attacks to gain the upper hand. According to Pentagon calculations, Moscow has fired more than 1,000 missiles in the war.