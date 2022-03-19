Ukraine says ‘great losses’ to Russia if ceasefire does not progress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again defended a peace agreement with Russia to end the conflict raging in the country.

On Friday night (3/18), in a recorded speech, Zelensky spoke of “great losses” for the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government, if the ceasefire does not succeed.

“Significant negotiations on security and peace for Ukraine are the only way Russia can reduce the damage of its own mistakes.”

Zelensky stressed: “It is time for us to meet. It’s time to talk. It’s time to reinstall Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so great that it will take several generations to grow back.”

At least 9,000 civilians fled Ukraine on Friday. The bombings hit Lviv, in the west of the country, and show how Russian troops are advancing.

peace sign

Russia has made the first formal signal that a ceasefire agreement could take place soon. The war, which began on February 24, has left a trail of destruction in Ukraine.

This Friday, after another round of negotiations, the representative of the Russian government, Vladimir Medinsky, admitted that the possible peace pact is “halfway”.

Questions about Ukraine’s neutrality and the requirement that the invaded country not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are the ones that are most aligned with Russia.

The Russian official also said that the two nations discussed details about security guarantees for Ukraine, should it give up joining the US-coordinated military entity, and the country’s demilitarization.

effects of war

Fear of becoming a target of war has already made 6.5 million people abandon their homes in Ukraine. The volume is equivalent to the population of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The migration agency of the United Nations (UN) released the estimate this Friday (18/3) and expressed concern about the exodus. At least 3.2 million people left the country.

According to the UN, the flow of Ukrainian refugees is advancing much faster than that of the war in Syria. There, the conflict drove some 13 million people from home, but over a period of years.

One of the examples of the exodus is Mariupol. After massive bombings, the Ukrainian government claims that 80% of the city’s homes are completely destroyed. This week alone, 30,000 fled there. The city had, before the war, almost half a million inhabitants.