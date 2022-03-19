Ukraine says ‘great losses’ to Russia if ceasefire does not progress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again defended a peace agreement with Russia to end the conflict raging in the country.
On Friday night (3/18), in a recorded speech, Zelensky spoke of “great losses” for the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government, if the ceasefire does not succeed.
“Significant negotiations on security and peace for Ukraine are the only way Russia can reduce the damage of its own mistakes.”
Zelensky stressed: “It is time for us to meet. It’s time to talk. It’s time to reinstall Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so great that it will take several generations to grow back.”
At least 9,000 civilians fled Ukraine on Friday. The bombings hit Lviv, in the west of the country, and show how Russian troops are advancing.
Russia has made the first formal signal that a ceasefire agreement could take place soon. The war, which began on February 24, has left a trail of destruction in Ukraine.
This Friday, after another round of negotiations, the representative of the Russian government, Vladimir Medinsky, admitted that the possible peace pact is “halfway”.
Questions about Ukraine’s neutrality and the requirement that the invaded country not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are the ones that are most aligned with Russia.
The Russian official also said that the two nations discussed details about security guarantees for Ukraine, should it give up joining the US-coordinated military entity, and the country’s demilitarization.
Fear of becoming a target of war has already made 6.5 million people abandon their homes in Ukraine. The volume is equivalent to the population of the city of Rio de Janeiro.
The migration agency of the United Nations (UN) released the estimate this Friday (18/3) and expressed concern about the exodus. At least 3.2 million people left the country.
According to the UN, the flow of Ukrainian refugees is advancing much faster than that of the war in Syria. There, the conflict drove some 13 million people from home, but over a period of years.
One of the examples of the exodus is Mariupol. After massive bombings, the Ukrainian government claims that 80% of the city’s homes are completely destroyed. This week alone, 30,000 fled there. The city had, before the war, almost half a million inhabitants.
The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia
The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images
***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict
Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images
***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument
This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images
***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag
Realizing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises
One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images
***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining
Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images
***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail
On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure
Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP
In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images
Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images
***russia-ukraine-conflict
The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images
***russia-ukraine-conflict
Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis