Ukrainian government calls for China’s support against Russia, cites economy

Senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, journalist Mykhailo Podolyak said today that China could be an “important element” of the global security system if it decides to support the Western coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a chance to sit at the table as equals,” said the Ukrainian government adviser. Podolyak recalled that Chinese trade with Russia was US$ 146.9 billion last year.

The figure is less than a tenth of China’s total US$1.6 trillion in trade with the United States and the European Union. “The West must explain to Beijing how $1.6 trillion differs of US$ 150 billion”, he said.

Despite facing global pressure, China has so far taken a neutral stance on the Russian-Ukraine war and said Moscow’s “legitimate security concerns” must be taken seriously.

There have been reports that China has sent military and economic aid to Russia — which Beijing denies.

Brazil and China do not want to receive orders, says Russia

In an interview published yesterday by Russian state broadcaster RT, Russian Foreign Minister sergei Lavrovsaid that — like Russia — Brazil, China, India, Argentina and Mexico would not accept taking orders from the United States.

“There are actors who would never accept a global village with an American sheriff,” the chancellor said. “I’m sure these countries don’t want to be in a position where Uncle Sam orders them to do something and they say ‘Yes sir’.”

During the interview, Lavrov said Russia has lost all illusions about trusting the West and Moscow will never accept a US-dominated worldview.

Contrary to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s representation at the UN (United Nations) has taken a stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.