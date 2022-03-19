Ukrainian refugees who left the country because of the war arrive in Paraná: ‘Humanitarian issue’ | Paraná

Twenty-nine Ukrainian refugees, who left Europe because of the war between Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Paraná on Friday (18). After arriving in Curitiba, the refugees should be directed to some cities in the interior of the state in the coming days.

Most of the group are children. The rescue was made with the support of a global organization that brings together different churches and religions from various countries.

In all, the group traveled for seven days. The refugees came with a humanitarian visa issued by the Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine and Hungary.

With the humanitarian visa, Ukrainians will have the right to work and study normally in Brazil. The document is valid for 180 days. Afterwards, they will be able to live in the country for up to two years.

Volunteer Natalia Waszcynskie is helping refugees. She is the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, who also found shelter in Brazil in another time of war.

“Today I feel obliged and happy to be able to help refugees. It doesn’t hurt to help, it’s a humanitarian issue,” he said.

The group was taken to hotels and also received kits with hygiene products, clothes and food.

1 of 1 Ukrainians are received in Paraná — Photo: RPC Curitiba Ukrainians are received in Paraná — Photo: RPC Curitiba